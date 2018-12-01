Abu Dhabi

More From This Topic

FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018 To Bring Together The Region's Fintech Talent In Abu Dhabi
Events

FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018 To Bring Together The Region's Fintech Talent In Abu Dhabi

The event aims to provide a comprehensive look at the latest developments in MENA's fintech industry through deep-dives into select sectors and technologies.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Krypto Labs Launches The EdTech Innovations Startup Contest With US$270,000 In Prizes
EdTech Startup

Krypto Labs Launches The EdTech Innovations Startup Contest With US$270,000 In Prizes

Abu Dhabi-based all-in-one business technology incubator and accelerator Krypto Labs is looking to develop and nurture the region's educational ventures by launching its EdTech Innovations Startup Contest 2018.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
How ADGM's Proposed Regulatory Framework For Private Financing Platforms Can Bolster UAE Startups
FinTech

How ADGM's Proposed Regulatory Framework For Private Financing Platforms Can Bolster UAE Startups

ADGM firmly believes that a vibrant SME sector is vital to the success of the UAE's economic transformation plans.
Wai Lum Kwok | 8 min read
Abu Dhabi To Host The Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit 2018
Events

Abu Dhabi To Host The Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit 2018

The upcoming AIM (Alternative Investment Management) Summit in Abu Dhabi can offer you an opportunity to understand and discuss the developments in the world of alternate investments and asset classes.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi
Startups

Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi will see entrepreneurs fight it out this month as Get in the Ring (GITR) Abu Dhabi is held in the city on February 28, 2017, with the support of Flat6Labs and Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
NYUAD And Flat6Labs To Kick Off Startup Series 2016 In Abu Dhabi
Events

NYUAD And Flat6Labs To Kick Off Startup Series 2016 In Abu Dhabi

As part of NYUAD's startAD entrepreneurship initiative, the Startup Series talks aim to create an "interactive educational experience" with expert speakers sharing technical advice and experiences with existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp
Business News

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp

Mubadala, an investment and development company, has been focused on diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy away from its oil assets.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected
Mobile Apps

Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected

Be it for a mobile device or a smartwatch, here's a selection of some homegrown apps that are making waves in the UAE capital.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Educating Execs: INSEAD Abu Dhabi, UAE
Business Education

Educating Execs: INSEAD Abu Dhabi, UAE

INSEAD claims to have the largest and the most reputed entrepreneurship faculty of any business school outside the U.S.
Aby Sam Thomas | 2 min read
17th Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi in November
Business Events

17th Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi in November

The UAE Ministry of Economy has announced that the 17th edition of the Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 11 and 12, 2015.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.