Startup Success Stories
Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs
The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries.
FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018 To Bring Together The Region's Fintech Talent In Abu Dhabi
The event aims to provide a comprehensive look at the latest developments in MENA's fintech industry through deep-dives into select sectors and technologies.
Krypto Labs Launches The EdTech Innovations Startup Contest With US$270,000 In Prizes
Abu Dhabi-based all-in-one business technology incubator and accelerator Krypto Labs is looking to develop and nurture the region's educational ventures by launching its EdTech Innovations Startup Contest 2018.
How ADGM's Proposed Regulatory Framework For Private Financing Platforms Can Bolster UAE Startups
ADGM firmly believes that a vibrant SME sector is vital to the success of the UAE's economic transformation plans.
Abu Dhabi To Host The Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit 2018
The upcoming AIM (Alternative Investment Management) Summit in Abu Dhabi can offer you an opportunity to understand and discuss the developments in the world of alternate investments and asset classes.
Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi will see entrepreneurs fight it out this month as Get in the Ring (GITR) Abu Dhabi is held in the city on February 28, 2017, with the support of Flat6Labs and Abu Dhabi Global Market.
NYUAD And Flat6Labs To Kick Off Startup Series 2016 In Abu Dhabi
As part of NYUAD's startAD entrepreneurship initiative, the Startup Series talks aim to create an "interactive educational experience" with expert speakers sharing technical advice and experiences with existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp
Mubadala, an investment and development company, has been focused on diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy away from its oil assets.
Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected
Be it for a mobile device or a smartwatch, here's a selection of some homegrown apps that are making waves in the UAE capital.
Educating Execs: INSEAD Abu Dhabi, UAE
INSEAD claims to have the largest and the most reputed entrepreneurship faculty of any business school outside the U.S.
17th Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi in November
The UAE Ministry of Economy has announced that the 17th edition of the Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 11 and 12, 2015.