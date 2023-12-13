You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MELT Middle East, an Abu Dhabi-based festival and events company, has partnered with Miral Group, a creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, to elevate Yas Island's international recognition as a premier leisure and entertainment destination.

The agreement was signed by MELT Middle East CEO Oweis Zahran and Miral Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing Taghrid Alsaeed, and it was also endorsed by MELT Chairman Steve Harvey and Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi.

"This is a start of a long-term and strategic partnership that understands and aligns itself to the objectives of Miral and Abu Dhabi and needs to be achieved in the coming years," said Zahran. "Under the MELT Middle East umbrella, our aim is to bring the most engaging and exciting intellectual property events (IPs) to the UAE. "

L-R: Melt Middle East CEO Oweis Zahran, Melt Middle East Chairman Steve Harvey, Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Miral Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing Taghrid Alsaeed. Source: Melt Middle East

The strategic partnership was announced at the MELT Middle East Golf Classic Gala by Steve Harvey. It will result in a a series of events and IP festivals featuring global celebrities and showcasing Yas Island and Abu Dhabi on a global platform. The first in this series of events is the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey set to take place at Yas Marina Circuit on February, 24-25.

MELT Middle East is a strategic collaboration between Steve Harvey Global and OWS Capital to craft experiences, IP festivals and campaigns for brands, institutions, and governments in the Middle East. MELT Middle East is also committed to facilitating cross-cultural connections between the East and West cultures.

Related: Influence For Impact: Steve Harvey And Oweis Zahran, Co-Founders, MELT Middle East