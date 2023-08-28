Held under the theme "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," the event took place at NYUAD on August 24, 2023.

To commemorate this year's Emirati Women's Day, the second edition of Emirati Women Achievers (EWA), an initiative by startAD, a startup accelerator powered by Abu Dhabi-based cultural and educational entity Tamkeen and anchored at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), celebrated 23 female professionals from the UAE.

Held under the theme "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," the event took place at NYUAD on August 24, 2023, and it was organized by startAD along with the US Mission to the UAE, and the Arab International Women's Forum.

Since its inaugural edition, the EWA has been staged under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. At this year's event, the keynote address was delivered on behalf of Mubarak by H.E. Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, who highlighted that the country's progress has been markedly due to the presence of female leaders in society and business.

A keynote speech was also done by Rima Al Mokarrab, Chair of Tamkeen and NYU Trustee, who announced the creation of the EWA Network, as a natural evolution of the EWA initiative.

"Since its launch last year, the support for the EWA program has been inspiring," Al Mokarrab said. "As a result, the program is expanding beyond annual recognitions and celebrations. Our focus is on identifying constructive resources that serve the women innovators of today and those to come. By creating the collaborative EWA Network, Emirati women from across generations, sectors and backgrounds can leverage their collective experiences to lift each other up, and propel their businesses forward, while, at the same time, advancing our vibrant society and economy."

The 23 Emirati women who were celebrated at the event were recognized for their contributions towards the UAE's culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, across a plethora of disciplines. A few of the awardees include Tala Badri, founder and Executive Director of Dubai-based Centre for Musical Arts, Hoda Alkhzaimi, Director of Center of Cyber Security at NYUAD, and Fatima Alkaabi, an inventor who has won the UAE Pioneer Award for being the UAE's youngest inventor in 2015. The complete list of this year's Emirati Women Achievers can be found by clicking here.

As part of the EWA initiative, an extended network of female Emirati entrepreneurs and business leaders who are recognized as Emirati Women Achievers -74 in total- will also be integrated into the startAD ecosystem as mentors, speakers, as well as investors.

