Travel
You Won't Believe What the Most Germ-Ridden Surface at the Airport Is
Hint: It's not the toilet seat.
Google Says It Can Predict When Your Flight Is Going to Be Late
Apparently even better than the airports can.
Travel
Emotional Support Peacock Rejected to Fly by United Airlines
The bird was denied entry on its flight this weekend, spurring conversations about the need for more concrete guidelines on the part of airlines.
Business Travel
Make 2018 the 'Year of the Business Travel Hack.' Here Are 4 to Get You Started.
The next time you hit the road, put together a travel process that keeps you on top of your game -- and don't forget those charging packs.
Business Travel
A Half-Million Miler's Guide to Boosting Travel Productivity Without Going Insane
More than a few nights in a row on the road is draining. Mile by mile, this half-million miler has learned some key lessons for keeping his stress levels low and productivity high.
Travel
New Lufthansa Business-Class Seats Will Offer You a Choice of a Bed or Big Desk
Get some shut-eye or maintain your hustle from miles in the air.
News and Trends
American Airlines Teams up With Casper for Upgraded Pillows and Bedding
Plus, Bumble launched its business networking feature and Ring launches a connected home security system.
Leadership
The Leadership Lesson I Learned Waiting for My Flight to Crash Land
As the plane circled the airport burning off fuel, a passenger wearing a pilot's uniform kept fear from boiling over into panic by napping.
Marketing to Millennials
A New Airline for Millennials Promises In-Flight VR, Organic Meals and Attendants Wearing White Sneakers
How many white-sneaker-clad flight attendants does it take to serve a millennial? AirFrance aims to find out.
JetBlue
Adieu, JetBlue, I'll Miss You
Alas, we have to split up: Your brand mistakes have sent this loyal customer -- me -- packing.