CFO

More From This Topic

Good Chief Financial Officers Focus on Much More Than Finance
CFO

Good Chief Financial Officers Focus on Much More Than Finance

If your preferred career path includes running your own startup, it pays to pay attention to your CFO.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
How a Partnership Between HR and Finance Can Move Your Company Forward
Leadership

How a Partnership Between HR and Finance Can Move Your Company Forward

In today's highly competitive business landscape, you can't have one without the other.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Why You Need to Think Like a CFO
Project Grow

Why You Need to Think Like a CFO

When it comes to your personal finances, make every decision count.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame
Failure

Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame

Ryan Keating offers his take on the on-demand virtual assistant company's demise.
Dan Primack | 6 min read
5 Essential Steps to Prepare for an IPO
IPO

5 Essential Steps to Prepare for an IPO

A financial team that's laid the right foundation will be able to move forward when market conditions are ideal and the timing is right.
Jeff Epstein | 6 min read
Uber's CFO Steps Down After Just Two Years
Leadership

Uber's CFO Steps Down After Just Two Years

Brent Callinicos joined the ride-hailing company in 2013.
Reuters | 1 min read
How to Explain Cash Flow to Your Stakeholders
Cash Flow

How to Explain Cash Flow to Your Stakeholders

When looking at a statement of cash flows, it's important to highlight the most telling numbers first.
Carolyn Boyce | 3 min read
Twitter Exec Accidentally Reveals Potential Acquisition in Epic Twitter Fail
Twitter

Twitter Exec Accidentally Reveals Potential Acquisition in Epic Twitter Fail

How meta.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The 5 Elements of Success With an IPO and Beyond
IPO

The 5 Elements of Success With an IPO and Beyond

Taking your company public is about more than bringing in a lot of new funds. For one thing, it won't really be your company anymore.
Rob Hull | 4 min read
How CFOs Have Evolved From Bookkeeping Into Corporate Leaders
Executive Recruiter

How CFOs Have Evolved From Bookkeeping Into Corporate Leaders

Chief financial officers increasingly are the executives charged with setting the stage for growth.
David DeWolf | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.