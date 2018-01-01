CFO
We Need More Diversity in Tech Companies. Finance Roles Are a Good Place to Start.
Let's make a conscious effort to find and elevate qualified women, especially in tech finance roles.
More From This Topic
CFO
Good Chief Financial Officers Focus on Much More Than Finance
If your preferred career path includes running your own startup, it pays to pay attention to your CFO.
Leadership
How a Partnership Between HR and Finance Can Move Your Company Forward
In today's highly competitive business landscape, you can't have one without the other.
Project Grow
Why You Need to Think Like a CFO
When it comes to your personal finances, make every decision count.
Failure
Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame
Ryan Keating offers his take on the on-demand virtual assistant company's demise.
IPO
5 Essential Steps to Prepare for an IPO
A financial team that's laid the right foundation will be able to move forward when market conditions are ideal and the timing is right.
Leadership
Uber's CFO Steps Down After Just Two Years
Brent Callinicos joined the ride-hailing company in 2013.
Cash Flow
How to Explain Cash Flow to Your Stakeholders
When looking at a statement of cash flows, it's important to highlight the most telling numbers first.
IPO
The 5 Elements of Success With an IPO and Beyond
Taking your company public is about more than bringing in a lot of new funds. For one thing, it won't really be your company anymore.
Executive Recruiter
How CFOs Have Evolved From Bookkeeping Into Corporate Leaders
Chief financial officers increasingly are the executives charged with setting the stage for growth.