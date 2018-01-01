CRM

7 Amazing Ways to Build Long-Term Relationships With Your Customers
Repeat business is essential but in the rush of doing everything it's easy to lose customers without even realizing it.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals
If you keep marketing the same way you have in the past, you'll keep getting the same results. Try something different.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
Unlock the Power of Customer Data
Learn about collecting and using customer and prospect data to provide the best experience you can for your customers.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
10 Sales Platforms to Help You Boost Revenue in 2017
Guided selling software is vital for all sales reps, though those new to the world of selling (or your business) can especially benefit.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Top 10 CRMs Small Business Owners Need to Thrive
The majority of top CRM programs offer trial periods that allow you to take their tools for a test drive.
Peter Daisyme | 10 min read
3 Ways Restaurant CRM Is Going to Change Your Next Night Out
Don't be weirded out if everyone at that new eatery you're visiting knows your name. It's technology, baby.
Greg Hong | 5 min read
Customer Loyalty 3.0 Is Never About Transactions. It's About Getting to Know Your Customers.
Decipher what your individual customers want, and use the pillars to build relationships. Rinse and repeat.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
These 4 CRM Tools Will Make the Management Part Effortless
Socedo, Ontraport, Agile CRM and vCita will help you sail through customer relationship management.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Getting Customer Relationship Management All Wrong
The focus shouldn't be on improving CRM technology. It should be on revolutionizing the sales force's ability to use the data it provides.
Jason Jordan | 6 min read
The 6 Best Ecommerce Platforms for Small Businesses
To be on your A-game this year, you have to be using the right platform to maximize your sales potential.
Himanshu Sareen | 9 min read
