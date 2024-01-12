The 2024 Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training Bundle Is Just $15 You'll get three courses and nearly 50 hours of content, on sale this week only.

Salesforce is one of the most widely used and versatile platforms out there. For the many entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking to scale up productivity, reduce costs, and branch out in the new year — consider adding to your or your team's Salesforce knowledge. To help, you can grab The 2024 Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training Bundle on sale for just $14.99 (reg. $170) through January 14th at 11:59 PM PT.

This thoughtful and in-depth education bundle features three courses and cumulatively just under 50 hours of content.

ChatGPT for Salesforce Development is at the top of the bundle, and it features 16 lessons on leveraging the popular chat tool to write blogs, apex code, how to use ChatGPT in day-to-day office work, and more. This course has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

The bundle also includes Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training, which features 174 lessons and 17 hours of content on the core concepts of the Platform App Builder Certifications, how to actually build apps on Salesforce, how to make them secure, and more.

The Salesforce Certification: Administrator & App Builder Course takes a high-level approach to teaching users about security and access, Salesforce data, and more.

Each of these courses is taught by instructors from Packt Publishing, which is an IT e-learning provider with a five-star rating.

