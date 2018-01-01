digital transformation

Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation
Helping Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Make the Digital Transformation

Increasingly, even small businesses can sell to a global economy, if they have the right tools.
Bill Nuti | 4 min read
Digital Transformation Has the Big Guys Nervous About the Little Guys
Digital Transformation Has the Big Guys Nervous About the Little Guys

Innovating quickly during a digital transformation is essential for businesses to stay alive in the face of competition.
Elizabeth Gore | 4 min read
5 Tips for Reimagining Yourself in an Era of Digital Darwinism
5 Tips for Reimagining Yourself in an Era of Digital Darwinism

Learning to do things differently will have a positive impact on your business.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Coding in the Classroom: Learning the Future Language of Business
Coding in the Classroom: Learning the Future Language of Business

Speaking more than one language may help land you a job. Knowing code almost guarantees one.
Vassil Terziev | 4 min read
