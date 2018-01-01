Efficiency

5 Tips for Working Well Under Pressure
Productivity

5 Tips for Working Well Under Pressure

Don't view pressure as a negative, but rather embrace it and see it as an opportunity.
Ellevate | 5 min read
13 Simple Tricks That Can Give You an 30 Extra Minutes of Sleep
Sleep

13 Simple Tricks That Can Give You an 30 Extra Minutes of Sleep

From eating walnuts to reading and laughing, these quick tips will help you sleep longer and better.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
12 Simple Tweaks to Your Day That Will Give You Extra Hours in the Week
Productivity

12 Simple Tweaks to Your Day That Will Give You Extra Hours in the Week

Feeling crunched on time? These tips will help boost your productivity and free you up to take on new tasks.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
'Work Smart, Not Hard' Is a Lie: Why Smart Is Nice But It's Hard that Matters
Hard Work

'Work Smart, Not Hard' Is a Lie: Why Smart Is Nice But It's Hard that Matters

Sorry, Tim Ferriss fans. No high performer actually has a four-hour workweek.
Marc Effron | 6 min read
How to Be Ridiculously Efficient
Efficiency

How to Be Ridiculously Efficient

Steal Marissa Brassfield's secrets to do more in less time.
Kristen Aldridge | 1 min read
I Ran My Day Like Elon Musk Runs His -- and This Is What Happened
Elon Musk

I Ran My Day Like Elon Musk Runs His -- and This Is What Happened

Here's what scheduling each five-minute chunk of my day and skipping breakfast taught me.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office
Productivity

Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office

Here's how focusing on the present before moving into the day's goals can change your outlook.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
4 Ways to Overhaul Your Email Habits and Take Back Your Time
Work-Life Balance

4 Ways to Overhaul Your Email Habits and Take Back Your Time

U.S. workers spend more than 5 hours per weekday on email. Here's how to fix that.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans
blue collar work

Human vs. Machine: Blue Collar Tech Startups Side With Humans

As automation continues to threaten jobs, can technology help human workers outperform robots?
Yves Frinault | 9 min read
15 Crazy and Surprising Ways People Are Using Blockchain
Blockchain

15 Crazy and Surprising Ways People Are Using Blockchain

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are just the beginning of how blockchain can be used for transactions and tracking.
Lydia Belanger | 15 min read
