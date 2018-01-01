Electric Cars
News and Trends
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App
Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
Cars
Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility
Entrepreneur spoke with Byton CEO Carsten Breitfeld.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y
He's also hinting at a number of feature updates for Tesla EVs.
Tesla
This Grocery Chain Is One of Tesla's First Semi Truck Buyers
The supermarket giant made a larger purchase than Walmart.
Environment
France to Ban All Gas and Diesel Vehicles by 2040
Such a ban would certainly help President Emmanuel Macron meet his pledge to make France carbon neutral by 2050.
Volvo
Volvo to Go All Electric by 2019
The move marks 'the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine.'
Tesla
Tesla Will Deliver the First 30 Model 3s on July 28
Production has started and will grow "exponentially" to 20,000 EVs per month by December.
Tesla
Why Tesla Is Opening Showrooms Where Cars Can't Be Purchased
The latest showroom is in Michigan, a state famously opposed to direct-to-consumer vehicle sales.
General Motors
GM Sets Bolt Electric Car Price at $37,495
The Bolt will have a driving range of 238 miles on a full charge, substantially more than any currently available electric vehicle at a similar price.
Electric Cars
GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3
The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3, with a starting price for U.S. consumers of $37,500.
Transportation
New Electric Bus Could Travel 350 Miles Per Charge
That's longer than nearly every U.S. mass transit route, its maker says.