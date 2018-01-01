Electric Cars

More From This Topic

Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility
Cars

Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility

Entrepreneur spoke with Byton CEO Carsten Breitfeld.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y

He's also hinting at a number of feature updates for Tesla EVs.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
This Grocery Chain Is One of Tesla's First Semi Truck Buyers
Tesla

This Grocery Chain Is One of Tesla's First Semi Truck Buyers

The supermarket giant made a larger purchase than Walmart.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
France to Ban All Gas and Diesel Vehicles by 2040
Environment

France to Ban All Gas and Diesel Vehicles by 2040

Such a ban would certainly help President Emmanuel Macron meet his pledge to make France carbon neutral by 2050.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Volvo to Go All Electric by 2019
Volvo

Volvo to Go All Electric by 2019

The move marks 'the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Tesla Will Deliver the First 30 Model 3s on July 28
Tesla

Tesla Will Deliver the First 30 Model 3s on July 28

Production has started and will grow "exponentially" to 20,000 EVs per month by December.
Steve Dent | 3 min read
Why Tesla Is Opening Showrooms Where Cars Can't Be Purchased
Tesla

Why Tesla Is Opening Showrooms Where Cars Can't Be Purchased

The latest showroom is in Michigan, a state famously opposed to direct-to-consumer vehicle sales.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
GM Sets Bolt Electric Car Price at $37,495
General Motors

GM Sets Bolt Electric Car Price at $37,495

The Bolt will have a driving range of 238 miles on a full charge, substantially more than any currently available electric vehicle at a similar price.
Reuters | 2 min read
GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3
Electric Cars

GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3

The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3, with a starting price for U.S. consumers of $37,500.
Reuters | 2 min read
New Electric Bus Could Travel 350 Miles Per Charge
Transportation

New Electric Bus Could Travel 350 Miles Per Charge

That's longer than nearly every U.S. mass transit route, its maker says.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.