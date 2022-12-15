Cadillac's $300,000 Electric Car Is Already Sold Out Until 2025

The new ultra-luxury, all-electric Cadillac Celestiq goes into production in 2023, but you'll have to wait until after 2025 to own one—if you're lucky.

Tony Roma, Celestiq's chief engineer, told Autoline, "We already have a few hand raisers, like many, many more than we're going to be able to build in the first year or 18 months...It's a fantastic problem to have."

The Celestiq has a price tag of over $300,000, the most expensive Cadillac ever sold. Each model will be hand-built to the exact specifications of each customer.

But not just any baller with a big bank account can buy one.

Cadillac has to vet potential buyers first. Once accepted, "clients will be led through a design consultation process by a concierge along with their Celestiq dealer of choice who is dedicated to guiding them through every aspect of the journey," according to Cadillac.

Some nifty features include:

200 kW DC fast-charging system that can add up to 78 miles of range in only 10 minutes.

600 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain

Remote Auto Parking allows the vehicle to detect a parallel or perpendicular parking space and guide itself into the space.

Four-wheel steering

55-inch-diagonal advanced HD display

Ultra Cruise allows drivers to drive autonomously 95% of the time.

Related: The 5 Most Luxurious Electric Cars on the Market That Will Make You Want To Skip On Gas