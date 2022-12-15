Cadillac's $300,000 Electric Car Is Already Sold Out Until 2025
The Celestiq will be hand-crafted to meet its owner's individual needs.
The new ultra-luxury, all-electric Cadillac Celestiq goes into production in 2023, but you'll have to wait until after 2025 to own one—if you're lucky.
Tony Roma, Celestiq's chief engineer, told Autoline, "We already have a few hand raisers, like many, many more than we're going to be able to build in the first year or 18 months...It's a fantastic problem to have."
The Celestiq has a price tag of over $300,000, the most expensive Cadillac ever sold. Each model will be hand-built to the exact specifications of each customer.
But not just any baller with a big bank account can buy one.
Cadillac has to vet potential buyers first. Once accepted, "clients will be led through a design consultation process by a concierge along with their Celestiq dealer of choice who is dedicated to guiding them through every aspect of the journey," according to Cadillac.
Some nifty features include:
- 200 kW DC fast-charging system that can add up to 78 miles of range in only 10 minutes.
- 600 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain
- Remote Auto Parking allows the vehicle to detect a parallel or perpendicular parking space and guide itself into the space.
- Four-wheel steering
- 55-inch-diagonal advanced HD display
- Ultra Cruise allows drivers to drive autonomously 95% of the time.
Related: The 5 Most Luxurious Electric Cars on the Market That Will Make You Want To Skip On Gas
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Teens Went on 'Shark Tank' With a Product That Will Change the Way You Decorate Your Christmas Tree. Now, It's a Multi-Million-Dollar Business.
-
I Lacked This One Critical Skill That Nearly Cost Me My Career and My Life
-
'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season
-
Stop Waiting for a Big Idea. Success Is All About This One Thing, Says This Health and Wellness Leader.
-
Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed
-
Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You
-
How Will Consumers Spend Their Money This Holiday Season? An Economist Explains.