As demand for gasoline-powered vehicles fades and consumers want to drive clean machines, automakers are offering that fit every budget level—including cars for the very, very rich.

High-end brands such as Porsche and Mercedes have designed new electric-powered models with more electrification and some fancy features that completely reimagine road travel in the 21st century.

Whether you're in the market for a $100,000-plus clean machine or curious about what the 1 percent are driving these days, here's a peek at some of the most luxurious cars on the market.

2023 Hummer EV3X SUV

Price: $106,645

An Eco-friendly Hummer may sound like an oxymoron, considering the Hummer has been the target of environmental activists for what they perceived as its gas-guzzling decadence. But props to GMC for reimagining an emissions-free version of the mega-machine.

The 18-foot SUV is still a massive, military-inspired beast with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and 35-inch tires. But it uses three electric motors with an estimated range of 329 miles before recharge.

The new Crab Walk feature allows the vehicle to move more diagonally (like a crab) when you're driving on rough terrain or parking. Other wild features include something called UntraVision that gives the driver 17 camera views, including waterproof underbody forward-and-rear-facing cameras.

Lucid Air Dream Edition

Price: $169,000

The 2023 Lucid Air luxury sedan has a giant battery, giving it a driving range of an extraordinary 516 miles. That's the longest range of any EV on the road, according to Car and Driver.

Elon can't be pleased.

The Lucid is powerful, too. It goes to 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds.

Lucid describes its inside cabin as a "mansion," with spacious first-class legroom and massaging seats.

The sedan also has a tremendous amount of storage space with two trunks (one is bi-level) that are four times larger than other .

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Price: $185,000

Porche sports cars are known for their speed and handling, and the electric version of their car does not disappoint. The Turbo S is powered by an 800-volt battery and 750-hp engine that accelerates to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds. According to MotorTrend, the car "rockets up to 120 mph in the blink of an eye, and it's very happy once it's there."

But speed isn't the Turbo S's only asset. The "cockpit" is also something to behold.

The GT multifunction sport steering wheel puts all the car's functions at your fingertips and offers excellent grip and handling, and the seats are comfortable and spacious.

The Alexis-like Voice Pilot, which uses the command "Hey Porsche," responds to statements such as "I'm cold." You can also use a combo of touch and voice commands to get what you want. For example, you can point to the map and say, "Start navigation."

Tesla Model X Plaid

Starting price: $138,990

Tesla is the OG of high-end EVs, so it should come as no surprise that the manufacturer's most expensive offering, the Model X, comes with all the bells and whistles people expect from Tesla.

The six-seater SUV comes with a 1,020-horsepower tri-motor electric powertrain that goes from 0-60 in just 2.5 seconds. It goes 333 miles per charge.

But it's the interior that's truly impressive, resembling something you might see coming from SpaceX

The giant 17" touchscreen with left-right tilt has a vibrant 2200 x 1300 resolution. Tesla also seems to be reinventing the wheel with a non-circular, futuristic steering device that they claim offers an unobstructed view of the road.

The sound system is to die for—a 22-speaker, 960-watt audio system with Active Road Noise Reduction, a feature that acts like noise-canceling headphones only without the headphones.

Mercedes-Benz EQS580 4Matic

Starting price: $105,00

The fully electric, fully decked out Mercedes EQs offer the trifecta of range, comfort, and technology.

The luxury sedan has an EPA-estimated 350 miles of range (although Edmunds claims to have driven 450 miles), going from 0 to 60 mph in around 6 seconds.

The EQS offers all the amenities of the pricey S-Class sedans but is much better for the ozone layer. The most breathtaking feature is an expansive single glass dashboard panel that runs from door to door called the "Hyperscreen" and an optional third touchscreen for the passenger.