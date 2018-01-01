How Success Happens

(Podcast) Why This Chef Quit His Job at a Top Restaurant to Work in School Cafeterias
Career Change

Dan Giusti discusses why he left what he calls his 'dream job' of executive chef at Copenhagen's Noma to start Brigaid, a business which places chefs in public school cafeterias.
Stephen J. Bronner
Kumail Nanjiani Talks 'Silicon Valley,' 'The Big Sick' and Dealing With the Fear of Failure
How Success Happens Podcast

In this special episode, we listen in to the hilarious interview Kumail Nanjiani with Entrepreneur.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
To Move Quickly and Solve the Right Problems, Leaders Need to Ask Better Questions
Customer Feedback

Asking better questions doesn't just drive innovations, it can also build expertise in your team by setting an important expectation.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Leaders: Work on Knowing Yourself. This Founder Did and It's Made All the Difference.
Leadership

Be deliberate and intentional.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
If You're Not Asking Yourself This Simple Question, This Longtime Founder Says You're Toast
Branding

Know who you are and what you stand for.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
This Leader Is Making It Easier for Members of the Deaf Community to Start Their Own Businesses
Entrepreneurs

The deaf community is often left out of conversations on diversity. Learn how one group is looking to change that.
Linda Lacina | 15+ min read
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.
How Success Happens Podcast

We can learn a lot about what creativity takes from the people solving the world's most difficult problems.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Simple Routines Help Hugh Forrest and His Team Plan SXSW's Thousands of Panels in Music, Tech and Film
Routines

Never underestimate the power of a quick email reply or a face-to-face meeting.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
A Hurricane Took Her Home and Uprooted Her Staff: Hear How This Entrepreneur Pushed Forward and Recommitted to Her Company
Resilience

Recommit to your responsibilities.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Martha Stewart's Empire Was Actually Her Third Career: How Curiosity and Optimism Have Helped Her Evolve
Project Grow

She didn't write her first book until her 40s.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
