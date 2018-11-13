Introverts
Personal Development
You Don't Have to Be the Loudest Voice in the Room to Make an Impact
It's time for introverts to change the mold of what success looks like in an extroverted world.
More From This Topic
Introverts
How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales
A follow-up email and a smile on your face -- even one that your prospect can't see -- can help nail that sale.
Open Every Door
Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades
To be a great leader, you don't need to be anyone but yourself.
Networking
5 Networking Tips for Introverts Moving to a New Industry
Networking doesn't have to be scary. Here are some tips to make it smooth sailing.
Introverts
In Leadership, Introversion Is Underrated -- and Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Share How They Use It to Their Advantage.
Some of the world's most powerful leaders in business have thrived despite their not being born outgoing, chatty or comfortable in large groups.
Women Leaders
This Introverted Entrepreneur With an Oprah-Approved Brand Shares How to Rise Above Fear to Embrace Every Opportunity
Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price says getting out of your comfort zone is what makes you a strong leader.
Conversational Intelligence
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You
The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
Making Money
20 Creative Ways for Introverts to Make Money
Here are some job ideas for the thoughtful and independent introvert.
Introverts
How to Keep Introverted Employees From Quietly Leaving Your Company -- in Droves
A Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test could determine the mix of introverts and extroverts at your company -- helping you to help everyone thrive.
Lifestyle
Turns Out, Those Who Like Being Alone Can Be More Creative
Why taking time for solitude benefits you and your brain.
Introverts
Introversion Is Not A Weakness, So Why Are You Treating It Like One?
Have you ever considered that seating arrangements are key to helping your introverted employees feel comfortable?