Introverts

How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales
How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales

A follow-up email and a smile on your face -- even one that your prospect can't see -- can help nail that sale.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades
Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades

To be a great leader, you don't need to be anyone but yourself.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
5 Networking Tips for Introverts Moving to a New Industry
5 Networking Tips for Introverts Moving to a New Industry

Networking doesn't have to be scary. Here are some tips to make it smooth sailing.
Ellevate | 7 min read
In Leadership, Introversion Is Underrated -- and Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Share How They Use It to Their Advantage.
In Leadership, Introversion Is Underrated -- and Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Share How They Use It to Their Advantage.

Some of the world's most powerful leaders in business have thrived despite their not being born outgoing, chatty or comfortable in large groups.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Introverted Entrepreneur With an Oprah-Approved Brand Shares How to Rise Above Fear to Embrace Every Opportunity
This Introverted Entrepreneur With an Oprah-Approved Brand Shares How to Rise Above Fear to Embrace Every Opportunity

Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price says getting out of your comfort zone is what makes you a strong leader.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You

The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
20 Creative Ways for Introverts to Make Money
20 Creative Ways for Introverts to Make Money

Here are some job ideas for the thoughtful and independent introvert.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
How to Keep Introverted Employees From Quietly Leaving Your Company -- in Droves
How to Keep Introverted Employees From Quietly Leaving Your Company -- in Droves

A Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test could determine the mix of introverts and extroverts at your company -- helping you to help everyone thrive.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Turns Out, Those Who Like Being Alone Can Be More Creative
Turns Out, Those Who Like Being Alone Can Be More Creative

Why taking time for solitude benefits you and your brain.
Emily Conklin | 2 min read
Introversion Is Not A Weakness, So Why Are You Treating It Like One?
Introversion Is Not A Weakness, So Why Are You Treating It Like One?

Have you ever considered that seating arrangements are key to helping your introverted employees feel comfortable?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
