Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business
Sure, it's nice to talk in another language but the real benefit is the hard work your brain does learning it.
Personal Improvement
5 Simple Resolutions That Will Make You Smarter, Happier and More Confident
Focus on adding specific elements to your life that will not only bring you positive and lasting results, but are also enjoyable in and of themselves.
Goal Setting
My Personal Goal for the Year
One big, simple, specific goal per year is all you need to lead a life of continual learning and new possibilities.
Young Entrepreneurs
These Siblings Want to Open Up the Movie Theater Experience to Non-English Speakers
Olenka and Adam Polak are the co-founders of myLingo, an app that allows anyone with a smartphone to watch movies in Spanish.
Entrepreneurs
4 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Learn Another Language
Learning another language forces you to listen.
Business Education
Coding in the Classroom: Learning the Future Language of Business
Speaking more than one language may help land you a job. Knowing code almost guarantees one.
Global Business
4 Tips to Engage Multilingual Audiences on the Road to the Olympics
Marketers need to speak a lot of people's languages when the whole world is watching the Olympics.
Ready for Anything
6 Productive Ways to Spend Your Idle Time
No matter how well scheduled your life, there is time between now and the next thing you can put to better use.
Apps
These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries
It's a cluttered app market out there, but these four companies have found a way to stand out.
International Business
Xerox's New Tech Scans Documents in One Language Then Prints Them in Another
The Easy Translator Service is available through the company's multifunction printers, a web portal and an iOS and Android app.
Google Translate Now Covers 99% of the Online Population
Just before Google Translate's 10th birthday, the service has hit a major milestone.