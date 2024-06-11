Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As of 2021, American multinational corporations employed 7.94 million people in the U.S. alone. The business world is flat and getting flatter, and it's becoming increasingly useful to know additional languages. You never know when you might need it to impress a client, find some common ground, or expand to a new market.

Fortunately, this limited-time deal on Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language much easier (and more affordable). Lifetime access to all of Rosetta Stone's languages is on sale for $151.99 (reg. $399) with code ROSETTA.

Many consider Rosetta Stone the gold standard of virtual language learning. It has been trusted for three decades by multinational organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor and was PC Mag's Best Language Learning Software for five consecutive years.

Rosetta Stone uses a patented curriculum that emulates the way you learned your native language as a child, matching words to images as you slowly build up your proficiency.

You can leverage the program's proprietary speech recognition technology to ensure your accent is on point and use personalized review sessions to hone the areas you're weakest. By focusing primarily on practical vocabulary that you'll actually use, Rosetta Stone makes it easier to become conversational in a new language relatively quickly.

Through a progressive learning structure that offers materials on 25 languages, you can slowly build fluency at your own pace, with lessons that work within your schedule.

Learn a new language this year with help from Rosetta Stone.

From June 7 through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 16, you can get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for just $151.99 when you use code ROSETTA at checkout — more than half off the $399 retail price.

