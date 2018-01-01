Legal
Blockchain
Why Blockchain Belongs in the Courtroom
Blockchain technology imbues several features that make it appealing for use in courtroom proceedings.
More From This Topic
News and Trends
Procter & Gamble Wants to Trademark WTF and LOL
The company isn't the first to try and own something that is publicly and widely used.
Legal Issues
California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated
California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
Legal
Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System
These startups make it less complicated -- and often cheaper -- to sort out your legal troubles.
Finance
Understanding the Potential Power of Social Security
Smart tips for entrepreneurs to implement now to get the most out of Social Security later
Entrepreneurs
The 4 x 4 Financial Independence Plan for Entrepreneurs
Discover the four steps and four elements that make up the wealth-building plan for entrepreneurs.
Apple
Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle
The Italian company can continue to use the Apple founder's name and Apple's logo and plans to start offering electronic devices under the brand.
Legal
ICE Audit: Are You and Your Employees at Risk?
Is your business prepared for a raid or audit by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents? Here are some suggestions from legal experts on how to respond.
Legal
The Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case Has Huge Implications for Businesses: Here is What You Need to Know
From how it began to the big names weighing in.
Office Culture
Sheryl Sandberg's 6 Steps to Make Sure Everyone Feels Safe at Work
The Facebook COO and Lean In founder talked about what must be done to combat workplace harassment.
Social Media
Facebook, Google and Twitter Are Testifying Before Congress Today. Watch Live Here.
Lawmakers are questioning representatives from the tech companies about the role of Russian-backed social media propaganda in the outcome of the 2016 election.