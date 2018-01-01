Legal

Procter & Gamble Wants to Trademark WTF and LOL
News and Trends

The company isn't the first to try and own something that is publicly and widely used.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated
Legal Issues

California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
Grant Alexander | 6 min read
Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System
Legal

These startups make it less complicated -- and often cheaper -- to sort out your legal troubles.
Jonathan Marciano | 5 min read
Understanding the Potential Power of Social Security
Finance

Smart tips for entrepreneurs to implement now to get the most out of Social Security later
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
The 4 x 4 Financial Independence Plan for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Discover the four steps and four elements that make up the wealth-building plan for entrepreneurs.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle
Apple

The Italian company can continue to use the Apple founder's name and Apple's logo and plans to start offering electronic devices under the brand.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
ICE Audit: Are You and Your Employees at Risk?
Legal

Is your business prepared for a raid or audit by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents? Here are some suggestions from legal experts on how to respond.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
The Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case Has Huge Implications for Businesses: Here is What You Need to Know
Legal

From how it began to the big names weighing in.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Sheryl Sandberg's 6 Steps to Make Sure Everyone Feels Safe at Work
Office Culture

The Facebook COO and Lean In founder talked about what must be done to combat workplace harassment.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Facebook, Google and Twitter Are Testifying Before Congress Today. Watch Live Here.
Social Media

Lawmakers are questioning representatives from the tech companies about the role of Russian-backed social media propaganda in the outcome of the 2016 election.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
