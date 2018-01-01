Magazines
Walmart
Walmart Is Pulling Cosmopolitan From Checkout Lines in Response to #MeToo -- But It's an Embarrassing Perversion of the Movement
The decision was apparently spurred by a campaign arguing that the magazine exposes people to a '#MeToo culture' that encourages the sexual harassment of women.
More From This Topic
Digital Content
The Inside Story of Flipboard, the App That Makes Digital Content Look Magazine Glossy
How serial entrepreneur Mike McCue successfully positioned Flipboard at the forefront of a new era of digital media.
A Ski Resort Embraces a New E-Commerce Platform
Ragged Mountain was having problems with its new electronic ticketing system. After embracing a more high-tech, easy to use platform, the ski resort's sales skyrocketed.
The Startup Disrupting the Auto Collision Industry
Estify brings body-shop paperwork to the digital age
The Ethics Coach on Cash Deals, Transparency and More
Our ethics coach takes your questions about under-the-table payments, planned obsolescence and price transparency.
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10
A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Yes, Soup for You!
The Original SoupMan has finally hit its stride.
Growth Strategies
Food and Beverage Trend for 2014: The Rise of Craft Distilleries
First came the craft brewing trend, and now craft distilleries are churning out premium hooch.
Marketing
Could Rolling Stone's Boston Bomber Cover Be a Smart Marketing Move?
For better or worse, controversy can draw attention to your brand.
A Franchisee Gym Pumps up Profits by Going Green
A Retro Fitness franchisee cut their electricity costs by adding eco-friendly features.
Inching Forward
Editor Amy Cosper's Note from the December 2012 issue.