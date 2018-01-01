Mindfulness

5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots
Career Advice

5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots

There's no room for error when you're landing a $70 million fighter on the bobbing deck of an aircraft carrier.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
18 Proven Ways to Stay Focused That Increase Productivity
Productivity

18 Proven Ways to Stay Focused That Increase Productivity

The only sure way to get everything done is to do one thing at a time.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
What Is Your Intent? Reminding Yourself Why You Do What You Do.
Higher Purpose

What Is Your Intent? Reminding Yourself Why You Do What You Do.

Once you're clear about your deepest desires, you can start thinking about the ways that you can achieve it.
Mallika Chopra | 5 min read
5 Meditation Apps to Help You Find Your Peace

5 Meditation Apps to Help You Find Your Peace

Stressed at work? Feeling like you can't appreciate the little things in life? Meditation could help.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
101 Time Management Tips to Boost Productivity Every Day
Productivity

101 Time Management Tips to Boost Productivity Every Day

There is much, large and small, you can do to eliminate inefficiencies and get more done every hour you work.
John Rampton | 15+ min read
7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success
Meditation

7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success

Meditation does for your brain what exercise does for your body.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Feeding Into Negativity Won't Grow Your Business
Negativity

Feeding Into Negativity Won't Grow Your Business

Everybody has something to cry about, but nobody wants to do business with a crybaby.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
20 Secrets to Living a Happier Life
Happiness

20 Secrets to Living a Happier Life

Our brains are focused on survival. Anything more than that, you have to work for it.
Deep Patel | 10 min read
Stressed? Here Are 5 Quick Relaxation Hacks You Can Do Almost Anywhere

Stressed? Here Are 5 Quick Relaxation Hacks You Can Do Almost Anywhere

Try these subtle stress-busting exercises that take as little as five minutes.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Want to Build a Mindful Company? There's No App for That.
Mindfulness

Want to Build a Mindful Company? There's No App for That.

Mindfulness is trendy among startups and corporations, but adopting it company-wide is not as simple as some people think.
Sona Jepsen | 6 min read
