New York City
Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York
Airbnb, New York City Settle Rental Law Lawsuit
New York City is a highly populated and diverse urban epicenter in the state of New York, which consists of five boroughs. The city is widely regarded as a hub for startups in the United States, as well as a place where multiple industries -- including media, publishing, finance, entertaiment, fashion and food -- intersect and flourish.