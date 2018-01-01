New York City

How the Creator of @OverheardLA and @OverheardNewYork Turned the Act of Eavesdropping Into 2.6 Million Instagram Followers
The accounts feature funny, user-submitted quotes, such as: "I joined a gym once in Pittsburgh just to use the bathroom."
Hayden Field | 9 min read
New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
We Took a Tour of This Shared Office Space That Looks More Like a Luxury Hotel
Office Tour

Emerge212 in New York City gets its inspiration from museums and hotels.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
5 U.S. Cities Luring Tech Talent Away From Silicon Valley
Startup Cities

Silicon Valley's skyrocketing cost of living has become anything but livable. Industry talent is looking elsewhere for opportunity.
Karen Greve Young | 5 min read
A Beautiful Campus Dedicated to Tech Has Opened in New York. Get Inspired With This Tour.
Innovation

On New York's Roosevelt Island, Cornell Tech is connecting up-and-coming talent with companies and organizations in need of tech solutions.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
To Help Save the Planet, This Entrepreneur Builds Sustainable Farms in Urban Cities
Social Entrepreneurs

This CEO and co-founder is focusing his efforts on sustainable farming -- one city at a time.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
My Surprising Takeaway After Visiting a Gorgeous Meditation Studio in New York City
Meditation

The co-founders of MNDFL really believe in that whole 'service' thing -- and it's paid off for them.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
Tour The $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Bought By Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Starbucks

Everybody has to live somewhere.
Dennis Green | 2 min read
Airbnb, New York City Settle Rental Law Lawsuit
Airbnb

The lawsuit came amid ongoing clashes between the online lodging service and public officials seeking to minimize the impact of short-term rentals on neighborhoods and urban housing markets.
Reuters | 2 min read

New York City is a highly populated and diverse urban epicenter in the state of New York, which consists of five boroughs. The city is widely regarded as a hub for startups in the United States, as well as a place where multiple industries -- including media, publishing, finance, entertaiment, fashion and food -- intersect and flourish.

