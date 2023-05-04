Mike Meyers Is Selling His Massive Manhattan Penthouse for $20 Million

The Austin Powers star's shagadelic pad in the Chelsea neighborhood has 360-degree views of the city.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Yeah, baby. Yeah! Mike Meyers is listing his sprawling New York City apartment in Chelsea for $20 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 5,700-square-foot penthouse apartment boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms and overlooks the Highline and Hudson River.

Photos by: Compass

Meyers bought the apartment in 2017 for $15.35 million. Real estate agency Compass describes it as "grandly scaled," with two private elevators opening directly into the entry foyer. The living room is surrounded by walls of floor-to-ceiling casement windows that offer stunning 360-degree views of Manhattan.

The main living room and library are adjoined by a large terrace- almost 65 feet long. You'll find a "massive Carrara marble waterfall island in the open kitchen." The oak cabinets have leather-wrapped hand pulls. There is also a giant media room for watching movies and playing games.

The master bedroom has two large, walk-in closets and another "massive" en-suite bathroom with heated marble flooring, a walk-in shower and a wet room with a tub and sauna. A hallway from the private bedroom leads to a private study with a wet bar and access to the second private balcony. There are three additional bedroom suites and a large laundry room is a bonus feature.

Related: Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes with an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns.'

Where is Mike Meyers now?

Mike Myers took a break from Hollywood after the release of Shrek Forever After in 2010. He returned to the screen in 2018 to star in Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. There have been some rumblings that a Shrek reboot is in the works featuring the original cast.

In a recent interview with Variety, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed that he and DreamWorks Animation are planning to revive the Shrek franchise and develop Shrek 5 with the original voice actors, including Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

Real Estate News and Trends New York City Mike Meyers

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all

By Sam Silverman

Real Estate

3 Common Myths About Real Estate Investing Debunked

Real estate investing is one of the best wealth generators in the world, but is it obtainable to everyone? It's more accessible than you may think.

By Michael Ligon

By Entrepreneur Staff

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Meet the College Students Who Are Driving the Future of Bitcoin

Jeremy Gardner and his peers just might convince top universities to start accepting Bitcoin for donations, tuition payments and more.

By Brian Patrick Eha

Business Culture

3 Costly Mistakes CEOs Make When They Fail Their Company Culture

Company culture can make (or break) your company — yet, CEOs continue to make these three mistakes that could cost them the ultimate price.

By Ana Reed

Business News

Airbnb Rolls Out Series of Platform Changes to Help Travelers Save More Money

"Airbnb Rooms" will be a nod (and an upgrade) to the original platform.

By Emily Rella