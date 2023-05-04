The Austin Powers star's shagadelic pad in the Chelsea neighborhood has 360-degree views of the city.

Yeah, baby. Yeah! Mike Meyers is listing his sprawling New York City apartment in Chelsea for $20 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 5,700-square-foot penthouse apartment boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms and overlooks the Highline and Hudson River.

Photos by: Compass

Meyers bought the apartment in 2017 for $15.35 million. Real estate agency Compass describes it as "grandly scaled," with two private elevators opening directly into the entry foyer. The living room is surrounded by walls of floor-to-ceiling casement windows that offer stunning 360-degree views of Manhattan.

The main living room and library are adjoined by a large terrace- almost 65 feet long. You'll find a "massive Carrara marble waterfall island in the open kitchen." The oak cabinets have leather-wrapped hand pulls. There is also a giant media room for watching movies and playing games.

The master bedroom has two large, walk-in closets and another "massive" en-suite bathroom with heated marble flooring, a walk-in shower and a wet room with a tub and sauna. A hallway from the private bedroom leads to a private study with a wet bar and access to the second private balcony. There are three additional bedroom suites and a large laundry room is a bonus feature.

Where is Mike Meyers now?

Mike Myers took a break from Hollywood after the release of Shrek Forever After in 2010. He returned to the screen in 2018 to star in Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. There have been some rumblings that a Shrek reboot is in the works featuring the original cast.

In a recent interview with Variety, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed that he and DreamWorks Animation are planning to revive the Shrek franchise and develop Shrek 5 with the original voice actors, including Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.