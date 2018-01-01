New York
New York Officials Urge Banks to Work With Marijuana Industry
New York state officials, including the governor, have gone on the record saying cash-only businesses are a public safety problem.
More From This Topic
Bars
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings
Drink and get the deal done.
Minimum Wage
New York and California Governors Sign $15 Minimum Wage Laws
'This new economy is not a fair economy for the middle class and the working families of this country,' Andrew Cuomo said.
Advertising
New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice
Garish ads starring Dr. Jonathan Zizmor offering acne anecdotes, laser peels and tattoo removal procedures will be no more.
Legal
What Businesses in NYC Need to Know About Discrimination Against Transgender Workers
The city recently released updated guidelines on what actions are considered discrimination.
Legal
DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says
The short-term fantasy sports platform will face off against New York's Attorney General in an hour-long meeting Wednesday.
Business Unusual
Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell
New York's urban jungle inspires a global fragrance empire.
Legal
Taxi Owners, Lenders Sue New York City Over Uber
The lawsuit accuses the city of allowing Uber to violate taxi drivers' privileges and destroy their livelihoods.
Laws
NY's AG Takes Steps to Shut Down DraftKings, FanDuel
The state's top prosecutor says daily fantasy sports sites are forms of illegal gambling.
Franchise Players
Meet the Franchisee Who's Bringing New York-Style Pizza to Texas
The food is so good that even his Sicilian mother approves.
Uber
Uber Is Eating Up Taxi Rides in New York City
But the Big Apple isn't the only area that is undergoing this kind of transportation change.
New York is not only the name of a state on the eastern seaboard, but it is also the name of a highly populated and diverse urban city commonly regarded as a hub for startups -- along with San Francisco. New York is also known for as the epicenter for industries in media, finance, fashion and food.