Bars

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings

Drink and get the deal done.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
Minimum Wage

New York and California Governors Sign $15 Minimum Wage Laws

'This new economy is not a fair economy for the middle class and the working families of this country,' Andrew Cuomo said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Advertising

New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice

Garish ads starring Dr. Jonathan Zizmor offering acne anecdotes, laser peels and tattoo removal procedures will be no more.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Legal

What Businesses in NYC Need to Know About Discrimination Against Transgender Workers

The city recently released updated guidelines on what actions are considered discrimination.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Legal

DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says

The short-term fantasy sports platform will face off against New York's Attorney General in an hour-long meeting Wednesday.
Daniel Roberts | 10 min read
Business Unusual

Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell

New York's urban jungle inspires a global fragrance empire.
Lambeth Hochwald | 6 min read
Legal

Taxi Owners, Lenders Sue New York City Over Uber

The lawsuit accuses the city of allowing Uber to violate taxi drivers' privileges and destroy their livelihoods.
Reuters | 3 min read
Laws

NY's AG Takes Steps to Shut Down DraftKings, FanDuel

The state's top prosecutor says daily fantasy sports sites are forms of illegal gambling.
Reuters | 3 min read
Franchise Players

Meet the Franchisee Who's Bringing New York-Style Pizza to Texas

The food is so good that even his Sicilian mother approves.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Uber

Uber Is Eating Up Taxi Rides in New York City

But the Big Apple isn't the only area that is undergoing this kind of transportation change.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

New York is not only the name of a state on the eastern seaboard, but it is also the name of a highly populated and diverse urban city commonly regarded as a hub for startups -- along with San Francisco. New York is also known for as the epicenter for industries in media, finance, fashion and food.

 
