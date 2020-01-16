Gregg Bishop

Commissioner of the New York City Department of Small Business Services

As Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), Gregg Bishop is charged with running the city agency that aims to connect New Yorkers to good jobs, create stronger businesses and build a thriving economy in neighborhoods across the five boroughs. 

These City Programs Are Giving Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses Access to Capital

If you're an entrepreneur in Minneapolis, Atlanta or New York, these programs could help fund your business idea.
