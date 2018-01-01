Daniel Roberts

Daniel Roberts

Daniel Roberts is a writer-reporter at Fortune. He joined in 2010. He writes frequently about sports business, technology, management and entrepreneurship. He is also the lead reporter for Fortune's 40 Under 40 franchise.

More From Daniel Roberts

DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says
Legal

DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says

The short-term fantasy sports platform will face off against New York's Attorney General in an hour-long meeting Wednesday.
10 min read
What's Sparking the Mass Exodus at Rent the Runway?
Rent the Runway

What's Sparking the Mass Exodus at Rent the Runway?

In the last 10 months, the popular dress-rental startup has lost seven top executives.
10 min read
Bitcoin Hits $300 Mark
Digital Currencies

Bitcoin Hits $300 Mark

The last time the cryptocurrency was priced this high was in July.
3 min read
Don't Bet on It: DraftKings, FanDuel Ordered to Shut Down in Nevada
Legal

Don't Bet on It: DraftKings, FanDuel Ordered to Shut Down in Nevada

The state says the fantasy sports leagues can't do business there without obtaining gambling licenses.
5 min read
What's Behind Yelp's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week
Yelp

What's Behind Yelp's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

The company reported a loss, a co-founder left and the stock nose-dived.
3 min read
The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike
Branding

The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike

According to a social media firm, the Swoosh took the day.
4 min read
This One Stat Will Make You Never Want to Use an ATM Again
Security

This One Stat Will Make You Never Want to Use an ATM Again

Debit-card security compromises at ATMs were up this year -- by a lot.
2 min read
Here's How Much Twitter's Co-Founders Lost in the Earnings 'Leak'
Earnings Reports

Here's How Much Twitter's Co-Founders Lost in the Earnings 'Leak'

Ev Williams and Jack Dorsey said goodbye to, well, a lot.
2 min read
S'well Founder Sarah Kauss on Starting Up and Being a Female Entrepreneur
Women Entrepreneurs

S'well Founder Sarah Kauss on Starting Up and Being a Female Entrepreneur

The former consultant discusses starting and growing her business—and how her grandfather never understood the value of an empty bottle.
8 min read
Ello Is Starting to Look More Like a Business
ello

Ello Is Starting to Look More Like a Business

The buzzy social network with an anti-advertising mission takes small, important steps toward eventual revenue generation.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.