Daniel Roberts

Legal
DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says
The short-term fantasy sports platform will face off against New York's Attorney General in an hour-long meeting Wednesday.
Rent the Runway
What's Sparking the Mass Exodus at Rent the Runway?
In the last 10 months, the popular dress-rental startup has lost seven top executives.
Digital Currencies
Bitcoin Hits $300 Mark
The last time the cryptocurrency was priced this high was in July.
Legal
Don't Bet on It: DraftKings, FanDuel Ordered to Shut Down in Nevada
The state says the fantasy sports leagues can't do business there without obtaining gambling licenses.
Yelp
What's Behind Yelp's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week
The company reported a loss, a co-founder left and the stock nose-dived.
Branding
The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike
According to a social media firm, the Swoosh took the day.
Security
This One Stat Will Make You Never Want to Use an ATM Again
Debit-card security compromises at ATMs were up this year -- by a lot.
Earnings Reports
Here's How Much Twitter's Co-Founders Lost in the Earnings 'Leak'
Ev Williams and Jack Dorsey said goodbye to, well, a lot.
Women Entrepreneurs
S'well Founder Sarah Kauss on Starting Up and Being a Female Entrepreneur
The former consultant discusses starting and growing her business—and how her grandfather never understood the value of an empty bottle.
ello
Ello Is Starting to Look More Like a Business
The buzzy social network with an anti-advertising mission takes small, important steps toward eventual revenue generation.