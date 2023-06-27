'Utter BS': Elon Musk Rips Into New NYC Pizza Shop Mandate The billionaire didn't hold back about a new mandate that would require pizza shops to reduce their carbon emissions.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Elon Musk is back at it again in the replies with his contentious tweeting — and this time, he's taking the Department of Environmental Protection to task.

The billionaire brought the heat in response to a Tweet that showed a screenshot of a New York Post article that claimed New York City pizzerias would soon be forced to cut 75% of their carbon emissions.

"This is utter bs. It won't make a difference to climate change," Musk passionately penned.

The new rule is being proposed by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requiring pizza shops in the Big Apple to install emission control (air filtration devices) in coal and wood ovens to monitor output.

But it's not such an easy task, according to The Post, pizza shops that use these kinds of ovens would have to work with an engineer or architect to figure out how to use the devices.

This would, of course, be a major expense for many small pizza shop owners.

"All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air, and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality," DEP spokesman Ted Timbers told The Post. "This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible."

Musk's sentiments towards the new mandate are not completely out of pocket as he has long been vocal about climate change and the potentially devastating effects it can have — he does own an electric car company that hit a $1 trillion market cap last year, after all.

"Climate change is the biggest threat that humanity faces this century, except for AI," Musk told Rolling Stone in 2018.

He's also openly squabbled with fellow billionaire Bill Gates about the issue. Last summer, Gates asked Musk to work together on a climate change initiative, and Musk rejected him due to Gates' half-billion short position against Tesla at the time in June 2022.

"Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change," a leaked text message from Musk to Gates said at the time.

Musk's Tesla was down just 0.18% in a one-year period as of Tuesday morning.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Pizza News and Trends New York City Elon Musk Tesla

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Career

The 12 Best Jobs for Retirees and Seniors

Whether you need to make a bit of extra money or are bored in retirement, discover the best jobs for retirees and seniors in this guide.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Social Media

How This Founder Got More Than 10,000 Instagram Followers in Less Than a Month

Nathan Chan, the CEO and publisher of Foundr, shares social media growth strategies and tactics in this excerpt from the new book 'The Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business.'

By Kim Walsh Phillips
Business News

Chicago Billionaire Dies in Race Car Crash On His Birthday

Jim Crown was killed in an accident at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado.

By Jonathan Small
Money & Finance

Retired? Here Are 17 No-Cost Ways to Make Money on the Side.

Just because you're retired doesn't mean your work life is over.

By Carolyn Sun