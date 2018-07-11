Persuasion

Simple Tips to Help You Be More Persuasive
How changing your speaking rhythm and other quick tricks can affect the people around you.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
7 Phrases That Can Help You Be More Persuasive
Whether you need to convince potential buyers or betas, these phrases can tap into your target's psychology.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
9 Things Persuasive People Do
Get your message across in the most effective way possible.
Jennifer Cohen | 4 min read
'7 Secrets of Persuasion' eBook Free For a Limited Time
Learn how you can become a master persuader.
TradePub | 3 min read
5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business
Project Grow

Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
Yatin Khulbe | 5 min read
Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals
neuromarketing

Rhyming schemes and funny memes work because humans respond to recognizable patterns. Help them embrace your brand message by telling stories that feel familiar.
Eric Siu | 6 min read
The November Election Could Depend on Which Candidate Masters This Sales Strategy
Ready for Anything

Stories hold the power to connect with people and motivate them to become engaged voters.
Karthik Rajan | 5 min read
Answering This Question Will Tell You How to Increase Your Influence
Persuasion

Instead of robotically working through your pitch, lesson to determine what you have to offer that solves the client's problem.
Sharí Alexander | 4 min read
13 Habits of Super Persuasive People
Habits

Some people have an uncanny ability to get you leaning toward their way of thinking.
Travis Bradberry | 9 min read
Al Pittampalli: Great Leaders Keep Their Confidence in Check
Entrepreneur Network

The author of "Persuadable: How Great Leaders Change Their Minds to Change the World" tells Bryan Elliott of "Behind the Brand" that confidence is no longer key in leadership.
Erin Schultz | 3 min read
