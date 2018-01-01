Pitching

More From This Topic

'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous
Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous

Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 12 min read
7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship
Business Skills

7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship

I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Ellevate | 5 min read
How to Get Male Venture Capitalists to Invest in Your Female-Targeted Product

How to Get Male Venture Capitalists to Invest in Your Female-Targeted Product

Often, male VCs just don't understand products for women -- or they need to ask their wife or daughters first.
Haley Hoffman Smith | 7 min read
Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite
Public Relations

Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite

Increase your success with the press by following this advice on pitching your business story.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
How to Pitch Your Business, Product or Idea to Industry Experts
Pitching

How to Pitch Your Business, Product or Idea to Industry Experts

I say no to almost all of the pitches that come my way, but the few "yeses" really stand out.
Bedros Keuilian | 6 min read
Lori Greiner of 'Shark Tank' Talks Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age

Lori Greiner of 'Shark Tank' Talks Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age

Few know the ins and outs as well as the Queen of QVC.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 10 min read
I Took 400 Meetings With Investors to Get My Startup Funded. Here's What I Learned.
Pitching Investors

I Took 400 Meetings With Investors to Get My Startup Funded. Here's What I Learned.

Here are five strategies that early stage entrepreneurs can adopt as they begin fundraising for their company.
Dana Loberg | 5 min read
Prospects Will Ignore You Reciting a List of Product Features but They Like a Good Story
Entrepreneurs

Prospects Will Ignore You Reciting a List of Product Features but They Like a Good Story

Stop reading the product manual to potential clients and start helping them see your product as a solution they can use.
Yoav Vilner | 5 min read
Are Your PR Efforts Falling Flat? Here's How to Fix It
Public Relations

Are Your PR Efforts Falling Flat? Here's How to Fix It

A solid checklist for managing your own public relations campaign will include setting clear goals, pitching the right reporter and so much more.
Richard Lorenzen | 7 min read
3 Components of the Perfect Elevator Pitch
Pitching Investors

3 Components of the Perfect Elevator Pitch

Can you clearly demonstrate value when faced with a time crunch?
David Meltzer | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.