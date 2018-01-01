Privacy Concerns

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize
Is your behavior naughty or nice? Forget Santa: Government and corporations will soon be taking notice.
Steven Kaufman | 7 min read
Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users
The company also didn't tell users about the exposure.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
The Feds and the States Are Embracing Privacy Law -- What That Means to Your Business
The point is to put consumers in the driver's seat by clearly outlining data protection practices and reaffirming your company's commitment to data protection.
Ben Goodman | 8 min read
Facebook Admits Using Two-Factor Phone Numbers to Target Ads
Surprise, surprise.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
The Tech Giants Get Rich Using Your Data. What do You Get in Return?
Paying with your data for "free'' services is much more expensive that most people realize.
Mat Travizano | 5 min read
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says
Verizon-owned Oath is pitching a service to advertisers analyzing AOL and Yahoo emails to provide targeted ad data, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Rob Marvin | 3 min read
Why Google and Facebook Should Be Treated Like Banks
Our personal data has become such a valuable asset that tech giants should be forced to use it fairly -- and deliver returns back to us
Pavel Bains | 5 min read
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mick Hagen | 6 min read
