Protect Your Privacy with a Custom Second Phone Number

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every year, up to 10 percent of people are affected by identity theft. A common first step is seeing that your phone is no longer secure, indicated by a significant influx of spam calls and texts. However, keeping your phone number safe isn't exactly easy considering you have to use your phone number for everything from work calls to social events and online purchases.

StackCommerce

However, instead of using your real number, you may be able to create a false number using Hushed Private Phone Line. This subscription gives you access to a false number you can use to make calls, send texts, and more, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for 83 percent off.

Protect your phone number and your anonymity.

Before cell phones, phone numbers weren't as connected to your identity. Now, phone numbers are inextricably tied to a multitude of accounts, creating vulnerabilities that hackers and scammers can exploit.

Hushed gives you a fully functional second phone number that you can use for calls or texts that won't reveal your real number. Choose from hundreds of area codes and set up voicemail on your fake number and protect your privacy.

Arrange a purchase on Craigslist without worrying about getting strange texts weeks after. Sign up for social media without putting your personal number in the hands of a company that may end up selling it. Communicate with co-workers on your time without giving them unlimited means to contact you in your off hours.

This plan gives you 6,000 SMS and 1,000 phone minutes that renew every year. If you run out of minutes or texts before your year is up, you can add more at any time. The only requirement is that you use your fake number at least once every six months to keep it active.

Make calls and send texts from a second phone number.

Protect your privacy without limiting your ability to use your phone. Get a lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line for $24.99 (reg. $150).

Prices subject to change.