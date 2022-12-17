Protect Your Business Online With These Decentralized VPNs
Use either of these VPNs to help your business retain its privacy and security.
For small businesses, the average cost for a data breach can start as low as $120,000 and reach as high as $1.24 million. Any unplanned expense could impact your company, but one of this magnitude could be enough to sink it. IT services aren't inexpensive either, with some recommendations saying even businesses of only 40 people should plan for up to $3,000 a month.
You may be able to offload some of your network security costs using a hardware VPN with a built-in firewall. Deeper Connect has two options for buying, but both of them could help your business retain its privacy and security.
Protect your business online.
Recent years have seen a 600% rise in cyber crimes. While some businesses may have been able to go without network security protocols before, it may be unwise to do so with breaches so common. Installing a Deeper Connect Pico or Deeper Connect Mini decentralized virtual private network is a simple way of helping to protect your business digitally. Just plug in this hardware VPN and connect your devices. Start enjoying ad-free browsing and enterprise-grade cybersecurity functions for all your IoT devices. If your business caters to families, they may appreciate one-click parental controls that can block inappropriate content for their kids.
You may have already researched your options for VPNs and found most of them are entirely digital. They may be convenient, but many digital-only VPNs also have monthly subscription fees. Deeper Connect lets you skip the subscription costs for a one-time payment.
You can still take it anywhere, though. Going on a business trip? Take your Deeper Connect with you for safer browsing. The Deeper Connect Mini Pico works on public or private internet connections, but the Mini needs to be plugged directly into a router.
An affordable way to improve your cybersecurity.
Full IT services may not be in the budget. Start saving and get the Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized VPN and Firewall for $199 (reg. $359) or the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN and Wi-Fi Adapter for $219 (reg. $249).
