Faye Travel Insurance Helps You Navigate Any Business Travel Trip-Ups

As a small-business owner, you might be accustomed to spending at least a portion of your time on the road. More than half of business owners report they travel at least once a month for work, with 60 percent tallying over three nights on the road away from the office. And unlike big companies, small business owners are often footing the bill for that travel themselves — and they're the ones scrambling and paying top dollar to fix delayed flights, canceled hotels, and other travel mishaps when they happen.

Faye is a simple travel insurance source to help make sure all that travel ends in successful deals and not logistical headaches. Once you have a trip in mind, just head to the Faye website, answer a few basic questions about your travel, then receive a custom quote for complete Faye travel protection of your entire trip in under 60 seconds.

Unlike trip insurance from a hotel booking site or airline, Faye covers the costs linked to all kinds of travel inconveniences, disruptions, or outright cancellations.

For example, if you've got to cancel a trip for a covered reason like an illness or injury, Faye can refund up to 100 percent of non-refundable trip costs. Or, if you experience a covered delay like having a connecting flight get scrubbed leaving you stranded, Faye can step in and pay $300 per day up to $4,500 per trip to help with additional expenses like hotels and food as well as alternate transportation expenses to get your itinerary back on track.

Faye even goes a step further, covering travel problems that other insurers won't, including if you contract Covid-19 during your trip. In addition to covering other medical issues like emergency room visits or treatments, Faye fixes all sorts of travel hurdles with extra add-on protection, including if a rental car or vacation rental property suffers damage.

Faye customers can also call 24/7, any day of the year, with specialists available to offer travel advice, tips, emergency assistance and other insurance-related help you can't get from a standard provider. But, of course, the protection also includes the convenience of having everything accessible from the Faye app, making it easy to get that emergency help or quick restitution if something goes wrong on the road.

"Faye has really raised the bar when it comes to travel insurance," user Tony reported. "The simple process of not just getting a quote, but purchasing a plan is seamless. This app is a traveler's dream."

Receiving a quote for your travel insurance from Faye is free. You simply answer six quick questions to get a quote, purchase your plan and then download the Faye app, and you're ready to hit the road with a lot less stress on your shoulders.

