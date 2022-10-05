Titan Goes Beyond Robo-Advisor Apps to Help You Invest Smarter

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

People are getting into investing left and right in the digital age — and things are not slowing down. With an unprecedented number of new investors in 2021, a recent survey from Investing.com showed that 86 percent planned to increase their stock holdings in 2022, which is obviously well underway.

Titan

A major reason for this is that the proliferation of mobile apps and robo-advisors has lowered the bar for investing. The major con of these services is that they are limited and impersonal. And if you want to go to a firm, you'll likely need some serious coin to be considered a worthwhile client. For a quality middle ground, you can start investing in a wide variety of ways with expert support by signing up for Titan.

All you need to get started with Titan is a minimum of $100 for your opening investments and three minutes to take a questionnaire. Once you feed the system information on your investment goals, when you hope to achieve them, and the level of risk with which you're comfortable operating, then it can use that data and Titan's dedicated team of advisors to curate a plan to help you. This way, you can create a systematic approach to buying a house or car, getting out of debt, or generating passive income.

Titan can get you started with strategies for investing in stocks and crypto, and can connect you with a selection of real estate investing opportunities. You can also get into more niche areas with features like Titan Opportunities, which focuses on stock investments in under-the-radar companies. And Titan Offshore targets market-leading, non-U.S.-based companies. In addition, Titan is the exclusive home to Cathie Wood's latest ARK venture, and it hosts private credit opportunities and connections to iconic firms, including the Carlyle Private Credit Fund.

With such an exclusive selection of services, connections, and strategies, Titan stands out by only requiring a $100 starting investment from new members. This mixture of accessibility and quality has helped Titan earn a notable 4 stars out of 5 on NerdWallet, and a 4.4-star rating out of 5 on Investor.com

Sign up for Titan and begin investing today.

