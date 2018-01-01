Product Development

Want a Brilliant Business Idea? Wash the Dishes.
Want a Brilliant Business Idea? Wash the Dishes.

Pay attention to the mundane and focus on simple improvements. Your key to crazy entrepreneurial success might just be sitting there on the kitchen counter.
Linda Sawyer | 6 min read
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies

There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product
Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product

Are you ready for a second-generation product? Here's what to remember.
Jonas Gyalokay | 6 min read
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect

When Buffy set out to build a cozy, cooling, eco-friendly comforter, they encountered an unexpected problem in manufacturing -- and had to solve it by making the item less perfect.
Maggie Wiley | 2 min read
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
Cy Scott | 3 min read
'All Moms Are Right' Says the CEO of This Portable Breast Pump Startup

'All Moms Are Right' Says the CEO of This Portable Breast Pump Startup

Naomi Kelman is the CEO of Willow, a sleek breast pump that launched earlier this year. To get it just right, she and her team surveyed moms across the country.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
What 'Back to the Future' Teaches Us About Innovation
What 'Back to the Future' Teaches Us About Innovation

3 keys to empowering entrepreneurs from Doc Brown and Marty McFly
Q Manning | 7 min read
9 Ways Your Company Can Encourage Innovation
9 Ways Your Company Can Encourage Innovation

Every game-changer ever began as someone's idea. Configure your workplace to nourish your employees' little insights. The benefits can be bountiful.
Igor Makarov | 5 min read
How This Founder Bootstrapped an Office Furniture Company That Targeted What Other Furniture Companies Are Missing

How This Founder Bootstrapped an Office Furniture Company That Targeted What Other Furniture Companies Are Missing

Karen John's startup, Heartwork, creates sleek, functional office furniture. But before she launched, she had to focus her idea, support its development and ignore her family's advice.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel

The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel

After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
