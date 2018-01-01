Product Development
Product Development
5 Ways to Stop Skipping the Hard Questions of Entrepreneurship
Don't get so excited that you forget why you're working on the product in the first place.
More From This Topic
Business Ideas
Want a Brilliant Business Idea? Wash the Dishes.
Pay attention to the mundane and focus on simple improvements. Your key to crazy entrepreneurial success might just be sitting there on the kitchen counter.
Startup Mistakes
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
Product Launch
Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product
Are you ready for a second-generation product? Here's what to remember.
Challenges
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect
When Buffy set out to build a cozy, cooling, eco-friendly comforter, they encountered an unexpected problem in manufacturing -- and had to solve it by making the item less perfect.
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand
A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
'All Moms Are Right' Says the CEO of This Portable Breast Pump Startup
Naomi Kelman is the CEO of Willow, a sleek breast pump that launched earlier this year. To get it just right, she and her team surveyed moms across the country.
Innovation
What 'Back to the Future' Teaches Us About Innovation
3 keys to empowering entrepreneurs from Doc Brown and Marty McFly
business innovation
9 Ways Your Company Can Encourage Innovation
Every game-changer ever began as someone's idea. Configure your workplace to nourish your employees' little insights. The benefits can be bountiful.
How This Founder Bootstrapped an Office Furniture Company That Targeted What Other Furniture Companies Are Missing
Karen John's startup, Heartwork, creates sleek, functional office furniture. But before she launched, she had to focus her idea, support its development and ignore her family's advice.
The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel
After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.