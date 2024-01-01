Restaurant Influencers
Try This Super-Busy Restaurateur's Recipe for Preventing Personal Burnout
Lien Ta, of the restaurants Here's Looking At You and All Day Baby, discusses ways to bring new business and new energy to your establishment.
How This Brewing Company Tapped Into New Revenue Streams By Putting Their Drinks In People's Fridges
Tiago Carneiro, of Novo Brazil, discusses expanding a business model, selling packaged goods, and having big ambitions.
Achieving Your Goal Is Secondary. The Climb Is What Really Counts, Says the CEO of Pressed.
On the new episode of "Restaurant Influencers," Justin Nedelman of Pressed discusses the business of plant-based foods, why the uphill climb is an entrepreneur's best friend, and why he replaced his CRM with a GRM.
Why This Restaurateur Loves Confrontational Customers
On this episode of "Restaurant Influencers," FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons discusses the relationship between profit and expansion, how to scale multi-million dollar restaurants, and why you need to embrace negative feedback.
She Was Named One of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2023. Here's What She Does Inside and Outside of the Kitchen to Keep Customers Coming Back for More.
Chef Isabel Coss of Lutèce details her personal path to pastry greatness and discusses the power of telling better stories on social media.
How This Franchise Founder Scored Big Success By Going Smaller
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Founder Brandon Landry discusses the intersection of sports and hospitality, and creating Smalls Sliders.
Good Leadership Is a Lot Like a Bag of Golf Clubs, According to the CEO of Hooters
Hooters of America CEO Sal Melilli talks about moving from working at the kitchen sink to in the C-suite, diversifying income streams, and celebrating 40 years of Hooters Girls.
You Hate Taxes. This Viral Content Creator Loves Them.
Tax specialist and content creator Duke Alexander Moore discusses progress over perfection, making viral videos, and helping others become creators.
The Over-the-Top Strategy That Is Creating Lifelong Customers for This Restaurant Group
Patrick Barrett and Tim Whitlock of Mastro's Restaurants discuss elevated dining experiences, the importance of responding to customer feedback, and share their advice for hospitality hopefuls.
Meet the Pizza-Making Robots Churning Out 600 Pies Hourly at PizzaHQ
PizzaHQ co-founder Jay Udrija discusses changes in the pizza Industry, new restaurant tech, and food service robotics that have amped up his business.
How the Seven Reasons Restaurant Group Won a Michelin Star by Telling a Mystical Story With Food
Seven Reasons co-owners Chef Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger discuss the joy of problem-solving, the triumph of getting a Michelin star, and the power of creating an intentional culture in business.
The CEO of Kitchen United Says This Is His Most Essential Business Tool
Kitchen United CEO Atul Sood discusses the power of relationships, communicating with authenticity, and sharing your struggles with others.
There Was No Twitch or OnlyFans for Chefs. Then the Founders of Kittch Cooked Up a Great Idea.
Kittch CEO Brian Bedol discusses monetizing food content and innovative digital storytelling in the culinary world.
Micha Magid of Mighty Quinn's BBQ Says Restaurants Need to Break the Mold When It Comes to Franchising. Here's Why.
Mighty Quinn's BBQ co-founder Micha Magid discusses scaling a business, building a restaurant tech stack, and abandoning a one-size-fits-all approach to franchising.
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue Built a Community of 50K Followers. Here's How.
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue co-owner and pitmaster Evan LeRoy on building an online audience, leveraging digital storytelling, and making Patreon videos.