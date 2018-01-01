Robotics

How to Be a Winner in the Consumer Robotics Revolution
These devices are coming to a home near you, maybe your home. And that's not science fiction. How can your business get in on this?
Jeffrey Kang | 6 min read
Robots Are Basically Teenagers -- They Ace Video Games and Barely Pass Math Tests
They are more human than we think.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Intense Robot Priest Can Give You Your Next Blessing
'God bless and protect you,' says the automaton.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
The World's First Robot Police Officer Just Debuted in Dubai
Robocop utilizes the internet of things to catch offenders and detect emotions.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Your Next Cute Robot May Be Korean
Pibo and Cubroid want to give every kid a robot, and they show there's innovation in Korea beyond LG and Samsung.
Sascha Segan | 8 min read
This Robot Will Carry Your Stuff and Follow You Everywhere
Meet Gita, the cargo-carrying robot.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Is Your Startup Ready for Artificial Intelligence?
Ask yourself these three questions to find out how artificial intelligence can best fit your business.
K.R. Sanjiv | 6 min read
The Lessons That Cows, Yes, Cows, Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Adapting to Change
Introducing robotic milking machines to 300 skeptical bovines wasn't exactly easy, this millennial farmer reports.
Amanda Freund | 6 min read
Lego's New Robotics Set Will Teach Your Child How to Code
The new set lets children build a cat, guitar and even a Lego 3-D printer. Well, sort of.
Will Greenwald | 3 min read
Robots Will Play a Bigger Role in the Coming Years, But Not as Big as You Think
Executives from Softbank Robotics and iRobot Corporation share their insights into the year's biggest trends in the field and their predictions for the immediate future.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
