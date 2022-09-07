The Company That Says It Is Pioneering the Golden Age of Robotics

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The number of industrial robots are projected to spike 131 percent to 37 billion bots in one decade. But this explosive growth can only happen if robots are more affordable and easier to use. It turns out 48 perent of businesses needing are cut out of this market due to its costs and complexity.

Ally

That's why Ally Robotics has pioneered user-friendly, low-cost robotic arms to meet this demand and is seeking investors to help them expand. And with so many manufacturers, restaurants, and others yet to adopt automation, Ally has a first-mover advantage in a potential $114 billion market ready to boom.

And here's why it's the perfect candidate to lead the next industrial revolution.

We Need a No-Code Robot

Up to 88 percent of businesses want to automate, but before Ally Robotics, it was either too expensive or too complicated (or both). Companies would pay an arm and a leg for top engineers to program exactly what they had in mind. For that reason, robots were a sci-fi luxury, and smaller businesses were left out.

Now, that's no longer the case. Ally has leveled the playing field, so to speak.

Ally's AI-powered robotic arms are 70% cheaper to produce, easier to train, and just as effective. They learn on the job by literally watching and imitating human movement –– no coding required — and have the potential to operate in any setting (think: commercial kitchens, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and even your own home).

Even more than functionality, this is a money-saving, efficiency-boosting strategy for businesses that were previously on the fence about robotics.

In fact, Ally Robotics has already landed $30 million in preorders from a $500M food robotics company Miso Robotics, to operate in commercial kitchens. This proves that demand is active and high. But, it's only the start.

Ally's $114B Potential Market

The same robot can cook food or help put cars together. It can lift a box or help construct a high-rise building. And it does this all by watching and learning, which is a huge leap forward.

Ally is the only team in America capable of mass-producing robots at its price point — all with the same torque and velocity as its competition. There is a gap of over 2 million unfilled jobs in manufacturing and construction alone and automation is the key to filling this gap. That's only the tip of the iceberg – an incredible number of new companies are looking for construction, service, or general collaboration from robotics.

Easily trainable, low-cost robots are the future, and Ally robots are stepping in to make it all a reality. The road to a $114 billion market opportunity begins here.

Learn more about Ally Robotics and how you can become a shareholder ahead of its worldwide market disruption. The opportunity closes on September 29th.

Ally Robotics is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Ally Robotics

Entrepreneur may Receive Monetary Compensation By The Issuer, Or Its Agency, For Publicizing The Offering Of The Issuer's Securities. Entrepreneur And Issuer Of This Offering Make No Promises, Representations, Warranties, Or Guarantees That Any Of The Services Will Result In A Profit Or Will Not Result In A Loss. Any Comments Expressed Herein Are Publisher's Own And Not Intended As Investment Advice Or A Solicitation.