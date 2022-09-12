Meet the Founder of the Golden Era of Robotics

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A great idea is often the easy part. Finding a visionary who can transform those ideas into reality is a lot harder. Everyone wanted a computer that was easier to use. But it took Bill Gates to make the software that made it happen. The same thing is happening in .

Ally Founder

Meet Mitch Tolson, CEO and founder of Ally Robotics. After helping $500M food robotics titan Miso Robotics achieve global prowess, Tolson set his sights on automating the rest of the world.

Here's why Tolson created Ally Robotics, how they're taking on a $114 billion market, and how you can join in as an early investor in his groundbreaking tech.

Robot fry cooks are just the start.

The fast food industry is already implementing to solve growing labor shortages and shrinking profit margins. Industry leader Miso Robotics answered the call with a suite of robots capable of working in commercial kitchens and garnered $90 million from tech-savvy investors.

Those investments have powered partnerships with numerous household brands. Between White Castle, Jack in the Box, and millions of dollars in other contracts underway, the food robotics behemoth is prepared to make a fortune from its frying, grilling, and pouring robots.

But Miso's journey to global status required countless hours of innovation from engineers, namely, Mitch Tolson, who Miso CEO Mike Bell describes as having "a unique ability to solve problems with truly innovative solutions."

It was during Tolson's time helping design Miso's flagship Flippy product that he determined the high degree of complexity required to develop and operate the robots was limiting their potential.

Programming a robot takes a team of engineers months, plus the users need the computer skills to run the software. So Mitch asked, "What if designing a robotic arm's behavior didn't require code?"He realized the potential of a no-code robotic arm to go well beyond just cooking food. It could work in nearly any industry, making the potential virtually limitless. And Ally Robotics was born.

Ally's affordable, accessible automation for all.

No-code robots are not science-fiction anymore.The core of Mitch Tolson's genius is imitation learning: the concept that a robot can literally learn how to perform tasks by watching a human do it first — no coding required.

Using computer vision to track human poses and simulation software to allow the robot to practice its movements, Tolson is making this "teachable robot" a reality. And the results are enormous cost savings (up to 70 percent compared to the competition) for any business needing automation.

Since assembling the expert Ally team, Tolson won a $30 million contract with Miso Robotics to drive down the cost of their flagship Flippy arm by at least 30 percent. It's a no-brainer partnership that Miso CEO Mike Bell called "simple."

But food tech is just the tip of the iceberg. Ally plans to target manufacturing next, aspiring to bring the industry back to the United States and contribute to the fight against inflation by automating tasks like welding on U.S. soil.

In addition to manufacturing, Ally's robotic arms have the potential to take on tasks in industries like construction and agriculture as well. It's easy to imagine a fleet of robots helping build high rises and speeding up the harvesting of crops.

All this combined, Mitch and his team at Ally have identified a $114 billion market opportunity. But in the long run, it's truly limitless.

If you're interested in learning more about Ally and in its powerful technology, check out the Ally Robotics investment page and join the automation revolution.

Ally Robotics is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Ally Robotics

Entrepreneur May Receive Monetary Compensation By The Issuer, Or Its Agency, For Publicizing The Offering Of The Issuer's Securities. Entrepreneur And Issuer Of This Offering Make No Promises, Representations, Warranties Or Guarantees That Any Of The Services Will Result In A Profit Or Will Not Result In A Loss. Any Comments Expressed Herein Are Publisher's Own And Not Intended As Investment Advice Or A Solicitation.