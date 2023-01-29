Save $93 on This Mini AI Robotics Arm and Software

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the AI robotics market poised to generate more than $28 billion by 2028, now is the time to dive in. Everyone has to start somewhere, and for future AI robotics engineers, the Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Professional Kit may be where.

Designed for AI robotics learners, the Mirobot arm is a teaching tool that functions like an industrial robot pendant. Connectable via Bluetooth, the Mirobot arm has six-axis freedom and 0.2mm repeated positioning accuracy. Smooth, omnidirectional movement allows you to maneuver through three-dimensional setups with ease.

Use the WLKATA Studio software to get familiar with inputting instructions with G-code, Teach & Play, Blockly, and Python. And with various end tools included, you can easily swap from drawing with the pen holder to picking objects up delicately via the claw attachment. So not only can you work from the programming end, but you'll also have an opportunity to learn some muscle memory manipulating the arm.

Users can choose their preferred control, such as using the included remote controller, mobile app, or executing commands from a PC. Once comfortable with the operation, use accessories and expansions to set up elaborate AI scenes. The Mirobot arm can allow you to program, troubleshoot, and explore in a tabletop environment.

If you get stuck, turn to the Education Resources of tutorials, source code, DIY guidance, and models, all included for free on WLKATA and the GitHub community. These instructional resources are an excellent place for learners to start and may even inspire younger users to pursue one of the most popular college majors in engineering.

Breaking into AI robotics is possible. Start learning when you grab the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Professional Kit for 5% off, making it $1,757 (reg. $1,850).

Prices subject to change.