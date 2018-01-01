Seed Funding
Fundraising
Why Your Startup Should Skip the Seed Round
Don't tell your frugal grandpa, but these days, you can't do much with the typical $2 million seed round.
More From This Topic
Startup Funding
6 Lessons Learned From Raising $2 Million
Fundraising is a full time job, and so is running your company. It's a lot to figure out.
Growth Strategies
Weathering the Market Selloff
These few suggestions will help weather the leanest of times.
Pitching Investors
10 Essentials for a Persuasive Seed-Round Investor Deck
No deck is perfect but the good ones all succinctly tell investors what they need to know to make a decision.
Funding Secrets
What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding
Having just raised $7.8 million in a Series A round, founder Liz Wessel shares what she learned from the experience.
Startup Financing
Hometown Glory: Get Startup Grants and Seed Investments From Your City
Think globally, but get your financial start locally.
Fundraising
BentoBox, a Startup That Helps Restaurants Build Better Websites, Raises $1.2 Million
Clients include Danny Meyer's Hospitality Group, as well as New York City hotspots The Spotted Pig and The Breslin.
Seed Funding
SCUBA Diving and Seed Money are More Connected Than You Think
An expert explains the pitfalls that come after securing funding.
Seed Funding
5 Essentials for Maximizing Results From Seed Capital
The founder's primary job is stretching those first funds to afford a team, a prototype and a marketing plan.
Startup Funding
How I Met 75 Investors and Raised $650,000
Eight tips on what helped make me a successful fundraiser three years ago and has continued to help me ever since.
Fundraising
Watch Out for These 9 Seed Funding Gotchas
Don't rush into fundraising too early or without a plan.