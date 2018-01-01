Southwest Airlines

More From This Topic

JetBlue Scraps 'Free Checked Bag' Policy
Travel

JetBlue Scraps 'Free Checked Bag' Policy

Southwest is now the only major American airline to allow all customers to check up to two bags for free.
Claire Groden | 1 min read
The 6 Best Airlines for Business Travelers
Airlines

The 6 Best Airlines for Business Travelers

Forget the biggest carriers: These smaller airlines offer great amenities, fewer layovers and solid reward programs.
Brad Wilson | 4 min read
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Flying

Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares

Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Underdogs Can't Win Being Copycats
Innovation

Underdogs Can't Win Being Copycats

Don't just look at the current best in your industry and do what they do. Try to be the best you, but feel free to borrow from unlikely sources.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The Feds Don't Want In-Flight Cell Phone Calls, Either
Travel

The Feds Don't Want In-Flight Cell Phone Calls, Either

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a hang-up with in-flight calls, perhaps enough to put an official kibosh on them – and soon.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
SeaWorld, Southwest Airlines Terminate Partnership Amid 'Blackfish' Fallout
Controversies

SeaWorld, Southwest Airlines Terminate Partnership Amid 'Blackfish' Fallout

While the companies chalked it up to 'shifting priorities,' the announcement comes on the heels of widespread urgings by animal activists.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
WATCH: Southwest Flight Attendant Delivers Hilarious Safety Announcement
Viral Videos

WATCH: Southwest Flight Attendant Delivers Hilarious Safety Announcement

This flight attendant could probably double as a standup comedian, with her spiced-up safety announcement garnering over 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Southwest Airlines' Landing Mix-Up Could Have Been Super Scary
Growth Strategies

Southwest Airlines' Landing Mix-Up Could Have Been Super Scary

Despite the inconvenience to passengers, mistakenly landing at the wrong airport points to larger security and safety issues.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Why Businesses Fail: A Data Expert Explains It All
Starting a Business

Why Businesses Fail: A Data Expert Explains It All

Data scientist Thomas Thurston uses algorithms to understand the common traits between businesses that fail and succeed. Turns out, experience is only a small factor, and the best products can actually backfire.
Sarah Max | 6 min read
Secrets of the 10 Most-Trusted Brands
Marketing

Secrets of the 10 Most-Trusted Brands

Dreaming of the day your business becomes a household name? Follow these examples.
Paula Andruss | 15+ min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.