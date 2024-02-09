Southwest Airlines Is Making It Easier To Fly For Free With a Friend — Here's How to Get the Deal The carrier's Companion Pass is now a credit card perk for a limited time.

By Emily Rella

For frequent flyers, a new Southwest Airlines credit card perk is about to make flying with friends a whole lot cheaper.

In a video that's been viewed over 309,000 times, travel blogger Austin Maxwell shares the airline's newest credit card benefit — a Companion Pass — which allows two people who buy the same flight and travel together to get a second flight completely free.

Related: Southwest Airlines Debuts New 'Thin' Seats, No Video Screens

Maxwell says if you apply for any of the three variations of the Southwest credit cards (they range in yearly fees from $69 to $149) and spend $4,000 in the first three months after approval, you'll be entitled to a Companion Pass through February 2025.

@themaxwellstravel

THIS IS NOT A DRILL‼️ comment "COMPANION" on our last IG/FB post for all the details or head over to our bio

♬ Dancing In The Moonlight - 苏颜悦

"I honestly don't understand how they're even doing this, but they're effectively giving the Southwest companion pass away," Maxwell said. "It is the easiest to get that I've ever seen in seven years of trying to get it."

According to Southwest's website, approved card members will also receive 30,000 bonus points with the airline in addition to the Companion Pass.

"Companion Pass means you can bring your friend along for free (excludes taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) on every trip through February 28, 2025," the airline wrote.

However, Maxwell said interested applicants must be approved by March 11, 2024, to get the perk.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Naturally, viewers were in disbelief in the comment section at how sweet the deal is, especially for seasoned travelers.

"I've got the companion pass, it is straight-up awesome," one viewer wrote.

"I did this last year! We've saved over $5,000 in airline tickets so far," another said.

Related: Southwest Gets Creative to Fix the Agonizing Boarding Process

Southwest was down just over 7% in a one-year period as of Friday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Credit Card Rewards News and Trends Southwest Airlines

Most Popular

See all
By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Thieves Mysteriously Steal 200-Foot-Tall Radio Tower

A radio tower and all related equipment were reportedly stolen in Jasper, Alabama, last week.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

What The NFL Teaches Us About Creating a Winning Team

How to build organizational culture by drawing inspiration from how NFL teams operate.

By Daniel Rosenrauch
Business News

'My Back Already Hurts': Critics Think Southwest Airlines' Newly Redesigned Seats Are Too 'Thin'

Southwest Airlines debuted its new RECARO seating for passengers last week.

By Emily Rella
Accounting

Busywork Sucks — How Automation Can Eliminate Boring Tasks for Entrepreneurs

The exhaustion of endless hours grappling with tedious tasks poses a real issue for entrepreneurs. It's time to leverage automation and streamline financial operations for business owners.

By Nick Chandi
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Unconventional Ways to Boost Remote Work Culture and Enhance Productivity

Five innovative approaches to boost employee engagement and appreciation in remote work settings, focusing on improving work-life balance, minimizing burnout and cultivating a positive, productive atmosphere for remote teams.

By Danielle Sabrina