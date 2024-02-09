The carrier's Companion Pass is now a credit card perk for a limited time.

For frequent flyers, a new Southwest Airlines credit card perk is about to make flying with friends a whole lot cheaper.

In a video that's been viewed over 309,000 times, travel blogger Austin Maxwell shares the airline's newest credit card benefit — a Companion Pass — which allows two people who buy the same flight and travel together to get a second flight completely free.

Related: Southwest Airlines Debuts New 'Thin' Seats, No Video Screens

Maxwell says if you apply for any of the three variations of the Southwest credit cards (they range in yearly fees from $69 to $149) and spend $4,000 in the first three months after approval, you'll be entitled to a Companion Pass through February 2025.

@themaxwellstravel THIS IS NOT A DRILL‼️ comment "COMPANION" on our last IG/FB post for all the details or head over to our bio ♬ Dancing In The Moonlight - 苏颜悦

"I honestly don't understand how they're even doing this, but they're effectively giving the Southwest companion pass away," Maxwell said. "It is the easiest to get that I've ever seen in seven years of trying to get it."

According to Southwest's website, approved card members will also receive 30,000 bonus points with the airline in addition to the Companion Pass.

"Companion Pass means you can bring your friend along for free (excludes taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) on every trip through February 28, 2025," the airline wrote.

However, Maxwell said interested applicants must be approved by March 11, 2024, to get the perk.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Naturally, viewers were in disbelief in the comment section at how sweet the deal is, especially for seasoned travelers.

"I've got the companion pass, it is straight-up awesome," one viewer wrote.

"I did this last year! We've saved over $5,000 in airline tickets so far," another said.

Related: Southwest Gets Creative to Fix the Agonizing Boarding Process

Southwest was down just over 7% in a one-year period as of Friday afternoon.