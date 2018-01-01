Starting a Franchise Business

More From This Topic

5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses
Franchise

5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses

Interested in franchising? Make sure you do your research first.
Jim Judy | 7 min read
The Top-Ranked Franchise 500 Companies Available in All 50 States
Franchise 500

The Top-Ranked Franchise 500 Companies Available in All 50 States

We looked at the top 20 businesses from our Franchise 500 to find a top-ranked franchise in your home state.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
Franchises

Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On

These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests
Franchises

5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests

A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
Lissa Harris | 4 min read
There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law
Business Taxes

There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law

Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
Choosing a Hot Franchise May Leave You Cold
Starting a Franchise Business

Choosing a Hot Franchise May Leave You Cold

Ask yourself these diagnostic questions to find the franchise business that fits you best.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit
Franchises

Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit

Having the end in mind at the start of your franchise adventure will give you peace of mind that when your exit comes, you'll be ready for it.
Jim Judy | 6 min read
Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2018
Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2018

From emerging industries to those that just keep going strong, we've picked the 10 franchise categories we believe will shine brightest in 2018.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner
Starting a Franchise Business

7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner

One example: What's your end plan for this business?
Gordon Tredgold | 7 min read
5 Professionals Who Make Great Franchise Candidates
Starting a Franchise Business

5 Professionals Who Make Great Franchise Candidates

There is no one skill set that means certain success or failure, but a handful of work experiences give franchisees a leg up.
Jim Judy | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.