In a world where coffee is king and donuts reign supreme, one brand stands out like a sprinkle-covered beacon of delight: Dunkin'. From early morning commutes to late-night study sessions, Dunkin' has woven itself into the fabric of our daily routines with a blend of caffeine, sugar, and unbridled charm. With more than 13,000 units worldwide, the company has ranked for 45 consecutive years on the Franchise 500, leading to a spot in our Hall of Fame.

But beyond the familiar aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the promise of a perfectly glazed treat lies a treasure trove of fascinating facts waiting to be discovered. So, grab your favorite beverage, settle into a cozy spot, and get ready to dunk into the delicious details behind this beloved brand.

1. The brand is known for its celebrity power.

Dunkin' is no stranger to getting big name celebrities—including actors, influencers, musicians and athletes—to work with the brand on advertising, social media and commercials. Just in the last few years, celebrity partnerships include Ben Affleck, Charlie D'Amerlio, Ice Spice and Jennifer Lopez.

2. Dunkin's Big Game commercial was a hit.

Dunkin's 2024 commercial for the Super Bowl saw Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady star as the DunKings musical group with pink and orange tracksuits. The commercial was such a hit that Dunkin' released an extended cut version on YouTube, and the tracksuit merchandise very quickly sold out.

3. Dunkin' has boozy beverages.

Dunkin' is in the alcoholic beverage business with their line of Dunkin' Spiked products. Dunkin' Spiked includes four flavors of boozy iced teas and four flavors of boozy iced coffees.

4. Dunkin' has gone through two major name changes.

Dunkin' was originally founded as The Open Kettle in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948. By 1950, the name was changed to Dunkin' Donuts. But beginning in 2018 and confirmed in 2019, they dropped "Donuts," and the chain became known simply as Dunkin.'

5. They sell about 60 cups of coffee per second.

Dunkin' sells close to 2 billion cups of coffee per year. With back-of-the-napkin math, that comes out to selling approximately 60 cups of coffee per second.

6. Munchkins were created from the dough from the center of the donut.

Dunkin' started selling Munchkins donut holes in 1973 as a creative way to use the donut dough from the center of the bagel-shaped donuts— hence the term "donut hole." Today, they sell almost one billion Munchkins per year.

7. Dunkin' powers the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation is an independent nonprofit largely powered by Dunkin' (check out the color scheme) whose mission is to make a difference in the lives of children who are battling hunger or illness. Just last year, the foundation awarded more than $9.5 million in grants to local organizations trying to make childrens' lives more joyful.

8. Dunkin' supports college athletes through NIL deals.

College athletes are now allowed to partner with brands via NIL (name, image and likeness) partnerships. Dunkin' created Team Dunkin' and supports a diverse roster of student athletes across the collegiate sports.

9. Munchkins were named after the characters in The Wizard of Oz.

Dunkin's Munchkins were originally created to be marketed to little kids. Therefore, they named them Munchkins after the people in The Wizard of Oz. The name stuck, but it did not take long for them to be popular with adults, too. Did you know that most locations require you to purchase a minimum amount of Munchkins? You can't have just one!

10. There are more than 25,000 ways to order your coffee.

Dunkin' claims that there are more than 25,000 ways to order your coffee, whether you are changing the amount of sugar, the strength, the flavors or even the milk.

11. Madonna was once fired from Dunkin' Donuts.

Before her big break, Madonna needed money for her bills, so she took a job at Dunkin' Donuts in 1978 New York City. Madonna claims to have been fired a week later for not taking her job seriously and allegedly messing around with the jelly machine.

12. Dunkin' is in the sneaker game.

Dunkin' continues to work with major shoe brands to release shoes with a Dunkin' colorway. In 2022, they collaborated with Puma to release two shoes. Up ahead, there will be a Dunkin' colorway on a Nike Air Max 90 coming later in 2024.

13. America is not the only country to run on Dunkin.

Dunkin' has a presence in approximately 60 countries worldwide, and they are looking to break into even more markets across the globe. Currently, they are looking to expand further in Germany and Spain.

14. There are international donuts based on local cuisine.

Like any good international food franchise, Dunkin' embraces the cuisine and flavors of different cultures around the world. There are stroopwafel donuts in the Netherlands, pork floss donuts in China and red bean donuts in Korea.

15. Drew Brees has helped open stores across Louisiana.

In 2017, former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees expanded his business empire by signing an agreement to open 69 Dunkin' locations across Louisiana by 2027.

16. They fooled foodies in Portland, Maine.

To impress self-described foodies and coffee connoisseurs, Dunkin' went under disguise in Portland, Maine. They opened what passed as a boutique coffee shop called S!p in downtown Portland where they were serving up good vibes and even better coffee. The locals were shocked to learn that they were being served Dunkin's espresso drinks.

17. There is a coveted Dunkin' Black Card.

It doesn't really come with major benefits like free coffee for a year, but the Dunkin' Black Card is a rare Dunkin' loyalty card that customers can try to obtain. Dunkin' gives out these cards as a token of appreciation.

18. Dunkin has a 100% responsibly-sourced coffee by 2025 commitment.

Dunkin' is constantly trying to improve their coffee, reduce their impact on the environment and better the livelihood of the farmers and coffee producers. Dunkin' is investing in sustainable agricultural science, farmer training and even planting trees. By 2025, Dunkin' aims to have 100% responsibly-sourced coffee.

19. Dunkin' has a bike-thru lane in the Philippines.

In 2021, the Dunkin' location in Quezon City, Philippines, opened the first ever bike-thru lane. Just like one would order in a drive-thru lane or pedestrian window, bikers bike up to the bike-thru lane, place their order and pick up their coffee at another window.

20. You can request a Dunkin' Community Cruiser to come to your event.