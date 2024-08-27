Discover 10 fascinating facts about IHOP, from its iconic pancakes and innovative marketing stunts to its community initiatives and global expansion.

Known for its fluffy, golden pancakes and cozy, family-friendly atmosphere, IHOP (International House of Pancakes) has long been a beloved fixture in the dining world. Founded in 1958 in the sunny suburbs of Toluca Lake, California, by brothers Al and Jerry Lapin, IHOP has grown from a single location into a global breakfast empire.

With over 1,600 restaurants worldwide, IHOP has become synonymous with hearty breakfasts and even late-night comfort food, all served with a generous helping of nostalgia and warmth. What sets IHOP apart is not just its signature pancakes, but its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Over the decades, IHOP has continually reinvented itself, introducing new menu items and concepts that keep diners coming back for more.

Check out these 10 fascinating facts that highlight the rich history, innovative spirit and community commitment of this iconic breakfast chain.

1. IHOP partnered with Google Cloud to leverage AI.

Embracing cutting-edge technology, IHOP has started using artificial intelligence to help customers leverage the online ordering system. Customers are greeted with personalized options based on their ordering history, including new menu items and value deals.

2. Enjoy a free short stack of pancakes on National Pancake Day.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for the last 18 years by offering a free short stack of pancakes to dine-in customers. This annual event — next observed on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 — not only delights pancake lovers, but also serves as a fundraiser for charitable causes. Guests are encouraged to make a donation in exchange for their free pancakes, supporting IHOP's commitment to giving back to the community.

3. You can dine at a joint IHOP-Applebee's restaurant.

IHOP is partnering with Applebee's to open dual-branded restaurants, as they are both owned by parent company Dine Brands Global. These combined locations aim to offer a diverse dining experience and combine cooking and seating areas.

4. IHOP had a fake name change to IHOb.

In 2018, IHOP generated significant buzz by temporarily changing its name to IHOb, with the "b" standing for burgers (the P in the logo was flipped). This marketing stunt, claimed to be just a joke, was designed to promote their new line of burgers and garnered widespread media attention.

5. IHOP collaborated with Pepsi on a syrup-flavored cola

In 2022, IHOP partnered with Pepsi to create a unique maple syrup-flavored cola. This limited-edition beverage combined the classic taste of Pepsi with the sweet, rich flavor of IHOP's signature maple syrup.

6. A town renamed to IHOP.

In a promotional event, IHOP temporarily renamed the city of Natchez, Mississippi, to IHOP. Natchez is known as the "Biscuit Capital of the World," so what better way to promote a biscuits menu?

7. IHOP serves 700 million pancakes per year.

IHOP serves an astonishing 700 million pancakes annually, a testament to its popularity and the enduring love for its signature dish.

8. IHOP was not the official name until 1994.

Although the first International House of Pancakes opened in 1958, the company didn't start using the acronym "IHOP" until 1973. The shorter, catchier name helped to streamline the brand's identity, and the brand name was officially changed to IHOP in 1994.

9. A franchisee team member came up with IHOP's Funnel Cakes.

In 2004, Jane Manning, a loyal and long-term team member of Sharp Holding Inc. (who has owned IHOPs for over 50 years), came up with the idea of IHOP Funnel Cakes. Her suggestion turned into one of IHOP's greatest promotional success stories.

10. IHOP has locations on military bases.

In 2010, IHOP opened its first restaurants on military bases, serving members of the armed forces and their families. This expansion into military bases reflects IHOP's dedication to supporting the troops and making IHOP accessible to all guests.

