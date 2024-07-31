IHOP's all-you-can-eat pancakes are back and available through September 15. This annual promotion provides two ways to indulge in unlimited buttermilk pancakes: First, any IHOP breakfast combo includes a complimentary short stack of buttermilk pancakes. After polishing off the initial serving, guests receive additional stacks, two pancakes at a time, ensuring a continuous stream of pancake goodness — without any extra charge.

Alternatively, pancake purists can dive straight into a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes for just $5. This option also comes with endless pancakes, served two at a time. However, it's important to note that this deal exclusively features buttermilk pancakes — no other flavors qualify.

IHOP, one of the fastest-growing franchises in 2024 and #19 on the Franchise 500 ranking, has always been known for its buttermilk pancakes, which have become an iconic part of the breakfast landscape. Last year, the brand partnered with actor Kevin Bacon during the all-you-can-eat promotion, celebrating both his birthday and IHOP's anniversary.

IHOP's all-you-can-eat pancake offer arrives at a strategic time, aligning with the back-to-school season when families often seek budget-friendly dining options.

In addition to this seasonal promotion, 2024 has seen IHOP innovate with its fan-favorite Pancake of the Month promotion, which unveils a new, creative pancake flavor — including Mexican Tres Leches and New York Cheesecake — each month.

IHOP announced earlier this year that it will open co-branded dining establishments with Applebee's. Dine Brands Global owns both brands.

