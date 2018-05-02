Storytelling

What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence
Growth

What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence

The speaker takes Gerard Adams through the formative experiences that made her who she is today.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
Win More Business by Copying Nike's Storytelling Playbook
Storytelling

Win More Business by Copying Nike's Storytelling Playbook

Nike has long marketed its shoes as just one part of a larger story of aspiration and achievement.
Nadjya Ghausi | 7 min read
Dude, Where are My Wheels: Why A Strong Network Can Always Help You in Difficult Situations
Networking

Dude, Where are My Wheels: Why A Strong Network Can Always Help You in Difficult Situations

How one unfortunate story in my youth taught me the importance of knowing the right people.
Ivan Misner | 3 min read
How Do You Get People to Believe in Your Business? Tell a Good Story.
Storytelling

How Do You Get People to Believe in Your Business? Tell a Good Story.

A lot of people have good ideas -- but it's often those with the best stories who are able to set themselves apart.
Jyoti Bansal | 6 min read
TED Talk's Head of Conferences Reveals the Secret to Giving a Better Presentation, Every Time
Storytelling

TED Talk's Head of Conferences Reveals the Secret to Giving a Better Presentation, Every Time

Cultivate your own storytelling technique to create an engrossing talk for any audience.
Nadjya Ghausi | 6 min read
How to Create Emotional Content That Engages and Resonates With Your Audience
Content Creation

How to Create Emotional Content That Engages and Resonates With Your Audience

The creator and CEO of Taylor Cut Films chats with David Meltzer about his philosophy on content, and the role that perception, ego and energy play in storytelling and life.
Dave Meltzer | 1 min read
How Brand Storytelling Is the Missing Link to Building a Loyal Community of Followers
Storytelling

How Brand Storytelling Is the Missing Link to Building a Loyal Community of Followers

Don't confuse storytelling with marketing.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read
Snapchat's Parent Company Plans to Invest $1.5 Million in Media Startups
Incubators

Snapchat's Parent Company Plans to Invest $1.5 Million in Media Startups

Snap has announced a new accelerator program called Yellow focused on 'mobile storytelling.'
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Knew He Was Meant to Start His Own Business
Storytelling

Why This Entrepreneur Knew He Was Meant to Start His Own Business

Robert Mondavi, Jr., co-founder of Michael Mondavi Estate, also offers his definition of an entrepreneur.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Adopt These 3 Mindsets and You'll Become an Unstoppable Entrepreneur
Project Grow

Adopt These 3 Mindsets and You'll Become an Unstoppable Entrepreneur

The first and biggest step toward getting rich eventually is to give up on getting rich quick.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
