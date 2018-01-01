Viral Videos

How to Create Socially Aware Video Content Without Coming Across as Fake
Video Marketing

How to Create Socially Aware Video Content Without Coming Across as Fake

Make sure your video goes viral for the right reasons.
Kristi Dosh | 7 min read
This Man Bit Into an iPhone Battery, and It Exploded
Smartphones

This Man Bit Into an iPhone Battery, and It Exploded

Check out the explosive footage.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives
Brain Break

GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives

Check out the video that is burning up the internet. (Sorry.)
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Apple Fires Employee After Daughter's iPhone X Video Goes Viral
Apple

Apple Fires Employee After Daughter's iPhone X Video Goes Viral

It's a reminder of the secrecy tech companies enforce on employees.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
How to Maximize the Power of Video in Your Marketing Automation Efforts
Video

How to Maximize the Power of Video in Your Marketing Automation Efforts

Video is the surest route to building trust and real, human connections. Are you using it yet to connect your brand with your consumers?
Daniel Marlow | 7 min read
Who's the Next PewDiePie?
YouTube

Who's the Next PewDiePie?

YouTubers with an authentic voice are using the platform to turn 15 minutes of fame into cross-promotional multimillion-dollar brands.
Eric Samson | 7 min read
6 Mistakes to Avoid When You Make a Promotional Video
Video Marketing

6 Mistakes to Avoid When You Make a Promotional Video

Video's job isn't to educate; it's to initiate a personal connection or start a conversation with the customer.
Zach Cutler | 6 min read
How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit
Viral Marketing

How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit

If your video can evoke a positive emotion that can be tied back to your brand, you're on the right path.
Nathan Chan | 7 min read
4 Ways Your Video Can Forge a Personal Connection and Grow Your Brand
Video

4 Ways Your Video Can Forge a Personal Connection and Grow Your Brand

Elon Musk used video to break down barriers. So did YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, and PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi. You can, too.
Vern Oakley | 5 min read
This Viral Marketing Video Reached 250 Million Views in Just 48 Hours
Viral Videos

This Viral Marketing Video Reached 250 Million Views in Just 48 Hours

The creators behind some of the most viral videos online explain how you can make your own marketing videos just as sensational.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
