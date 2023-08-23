Guerilla marketing never tasted so sweet...or horrible, depending on how you feel about hot dogs.

In the words of hip-hop icon Drake, "If you are reading this, it's too late."

A year after a Yankees fan inspired shock and awe (and gag reflexes) by using a hollowed-out hot dog as a straw for his ballpark beer, Oscar Mayer is swinging for the fences by offering free hot dog straws to anyone who fills out this form.

Now before you get too excited, two summer bummers to note:

1. Trying to sign up for one this morning, this intrepid reporter was greeted by a message that said today's supplies were gone and to "Please come back and try again tomorrow."

2. Depending on how to feel about drinking beer (or anything) via processed meat, you should know that the free hot dog straw Oscar Mayer is offering is made of silicone. The site also says that the straws are not dishwasher safe and should not be used with hot beverages. So if you were planning on strolling into the office sipping your Pumpkin Spice Latte out of a fake hot dog you're out of luck.

The original video was posted on Aug. 22, 2022, by @newyorknico whose caption simply asked, "Wtf is going on at baseball games this year?" The video went viral on TikTok and Instagram and has been viewed a gazillion times since.

The marketing folks at Oscar Mayer saw an incredible opportunity (I mean, how often does someone turn your product into a straw?) and put out a press release explaining that this giveaway "is commemorating this key moment in hot dog history by showing fans they don't have to take food rules so seriously—because nothing is as fun and enjoyable as a delicious hot dog."

"While the viral 'Hot Dog Straw' divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes," said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director, Oscar Mayer, in the release.

Whether you think this is super gross, you have to admit that the Oscar Mayer-branded hot dog straw is very smart marketing. Or maybe it is a sign of the apocalypse? I always get those two mixed up.

