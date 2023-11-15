Watch this vital webinar so you know the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act. It will guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.

Originally aired Nov 15, 2023

The Franchising World Is About to Change, And Not For The Better.

The final joint employer rule from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will disrupt the franchise model and imperils franchisors and franchisees alike. Without action, it will change the relationship that franchisees have with franchisors — with the potential to effectively turn franchise owners into middle managers in their own businesses.

But we still have time to act — and reverse this law before it takes effect December 26 and inflicts lasting damage to our industry. To take action to stop the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)’s action you can write to your representatives in Congress thru our link. Just click here and we have already drafted a letter to send.

And not to learn more about the NLRB's act, please visit SaveLocalBusinesses.com.

Now watch this crucial and informative webinar led by Matt Haller, president of the International Franchise Association (IFA), along with IFA Chair David Humphry, IFA General Counsel Sarah Bush and Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer.

They discuss the implications of the new act, including:

What to know: How this rule will impact the independence of franchise business owners, and increase the liability on franchisors.

How to prepare: Understand the economic implications of the rule, and how your business may be impacted.

How to stop it: We’ll discuss the IFA’s efforts to stop this law from taking effect, and what franchisees and franchisors like you can do to help.

About the Speakers:

Matthew Haller is President & CEO of the International Franchise Association. Matt has been a key member of the IFA team for over 12 years, building extensive relationships with all three segments of the IFA membership: franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers. Before being named President and CEO in June of 2021, Matt held a number of roles across the IFA, including Communications Director, Vice President of Public Affairs, Chief of Staff to the CEO and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, and Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs.

David Humphrey is IFA Chair; Vice Chair, Ignite Fitness Holdings. He is currently CEO of a major franchisee group within the Planet Fitness gym chain, operating 108 of the 2000+ Planet Fitness gyms. His franchise operates in six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. David also serves as Chairman of Massage Heights Franchising, a 120-unit family-owned upscale spa franchisor, and he serves on the Board of Handel’s Ice Cream, a fast-growing franchisor of 60+ ice cream shops. And David has been a member of IFA’s Board of Directors since 2018, serving on several committees and taskforces, and is a Past Chair of IFA’s International Committee.

Sarah Bush is the IFA General Counsel. She is a seasoned attorney with a wealth of experience in legal, regulatory, and compliance policy. Sarah has extensive experience in franchising, serving as General Counsel for Mayweather Brands and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in addition to serving as Counsel in the franchise practices at DLA Piper, Foley & Lardner and Perkins Coie, among others. Her expertise includes franchise regulatory compliance, domestic and international franchise transactions, franchisor-franchisee relationship issues, global supply chain management, and mergers and acquisitions. Sarah has worked with both emerging and mature franchisors spanning the full spectrum of policy issues facing the business model today. And she holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law with a concentration in Business Transactions and is a member of the State Bar of Texas.