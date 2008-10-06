Do franchisees have legal obligations to pay royalties to franchisors on loss-making product introduced by the franchisor?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Jeff Elgin has almost 20 years of experience franchising, both as a franchisee and a senior franchise company executive. He's currently the CEO of FranChoice Inc., a company that provides free consulting to consumers looking for a franchise that best meets their needs.
Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.
Meta has been using AI for content recommendations, keeping users' attention for longer periods of time.
Boosting workplace communication is a smarter alternative to layoffs, enhancing productivity and trust during economic uncertainty.
Calamity can strike any business, whether it's a natural disaster, a major infrastructure failure or a man-made disaster like a mass shooting or terrorist attack. Your small business can be thrown for a loop by these giant problems — or smaller problems affecting your business can hinder your growth, too. Each of these can spell disaster; you should have a recovery plan for all of them.
The company is solving problems and profitable, and has a planned Nasdaq listing.
The beloved doughnut maker teamed up with the cola brand for an all-star-level sugar rush.
We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.