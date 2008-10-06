Get All Access for $5/mo

Do franchisees have legal obligations to pay royalties to franchisors on loss-making product introduced by the franchisor?

By Jeff Elgin

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jeff Elgin has almost 20 years of experience franchising, both as a franchisee and a senior franchise company executive. He's currently the CEO of FranChoice Inc., a company that provides free consulting to consumers looking for a franchise that best meets their needs.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Does a Better Job Than His Rivals at Explaining AI — And It's Helping Meta Outperform Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft

Meta has been using AI for content recommendations, keeping users' attention for longer periods of time.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Before Laying People Off, Try Improving Communication for Employees. Here's How.

Boosting workplace communication is a smarter alternative to layoffs, enhancing productivity and trust during economic uncertainty.

By Juan Betancourt
Leadership

8 Ways Your Business Can Avoid Disaster — and Recover If It Happens

Calamity can strike any business, whether it's a natural disaster, a major infrastructure failure or a man-made disaster like a mass shooting or terrorist attack. Your small business can be thrown for a loop by these giant problems — or smaller problems affecting your business can hinder your growth, too. Each of these can spell disaster; you should have a recovery plan for all of them.

By Jim Conroy
Buying / Investing in Business

3 Reasons to Invest in Sky Quarry

The company is solving problems and profitable, and has a planned Nasdaq listing.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Krispy Kreme Debuts Dr. Pepper-Flavored Doughnut for Football Season. Is It a Touchdown or a Foodie Fumble?

The beloved doughnut maker teamed up with the cola brand for an all-star-level sugar rush.

By David James
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel